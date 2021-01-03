New Washington law sets a $100 cap on copayments for insulin
SEATTLE — Many Washington residents with diabetes will have an easier time affording insulin this year, as a law imposes a $100 cap on patient copayments.
The law applies to any health care plan issued or renewed after Jan. 1 that covers insulin drugs. It includes language to protect people who have “high deductible” insurance from paying more than $100 per 30-day supply, the Seattle Times reported.
About 686,000 people in Washington have diabetes, and 226,300 rely on insulin. In 2017, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the state, according to the state Department of Health.
The law, sponsored by Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, was approved by the Legislature in March to ease a crisis that can lead to medical complications. Studies show an estimated-one quarter of patients ration the medication because of cost or difficulty obtaining steady supplies.
Diabetes is a potential risk factor for COVID-19 complications.
The American Diabetes Association has praised the Washington law and urges state governors “to ensure continuous access to health care for residents with diabetes who have lost their jobs to the economic impact of the pandemic.”
The copay cap lasts through 2021 and 2022. Many hope state lawmakers can come up with long-term cost solutions for consumers before the cap expires.
The American Diabetes Association lists seven states as having approved copay caps as of spring 2020: Washington, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Utah and West Virginia.
Family of man who killed himself in jail files lawsuit against Spokane County
SPOKANE — The family of a Washington man who killed himself in a Spokane County Jail in 2018 is suing the county, saying its public defender’s office was not properly trained to deal with people with mental health issues.
The family said in its lawsuit that the death of Chris Rogers, 24, could have been prevented, the Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday.
Rogers hanged himself in his jail cell on Jan. 3, 2018. He had schizophrenia and believed that a Martian would kill his family if he didn’t kill himself, the newspaper said.
Rogers had been arrested in November 2017 after he escaped from a mental health treatment facility and stole a car. His family is suing both the county and NaphCare, the company that provides mental health evaluations for inmates.
“They don’t want to see this happen to anyone else with mental health issues,” said Josh Maurer, an attorney for Rogers’ family.
Rogers was one of eight inmates who died at the Spokane County jail in a 14-month span.
The lawsuit said that before Rogers was booked into jail, he had made suicidal statements to law enforcement. Medical staff at the jail also noted that he had past suicide attempts and had vocalized suicidal thoughts, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said despite that knowledge, Rogers was taken off suicide watch at least twice for unclear reasons.
The Spokesman-Review had also reported that it was unclear if Rogers ever received another dose of his prescribed medication while he was in jail.
Company to refund unlawful fees for canceled student trip
TACOMA — A company that charged high school musicians unlawful fees for a canceled trip to Europe will refund the families, the Attorney General’s Office said this week.
Voyageurs International canceled the July 2020 trip in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then charged 235 Washington students cancellation fees of at least $1,900. It was $2,675 for 23 students who had planned to go on an extended trip to Greece.
At least 70 of those students are from Pierce County, the Attorney General’s Office said.
“Avoiding travel during a worldwide pandemic is the right thing to do,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement Wednesday. “Deceiving consumers about the costs incurred is not. Today, we ensured these hardworking families will get their money back.”
Ferguson argued the company violated the Sellers of Travel Act and the Consumer Protection Act, and a consent decree filed in King County Superior Court now requires the company to pay $464,000 to fully refund the families.
“Under Washington law, if travel agencies like Voyageurs cancel a trip, they can only charge consumers for the cancellation penalties imposed by its third-party vendors — such as airlines or hotels — and only if those penalties are timely and properly disclosed in a written statement to the consumer,” the press release from the Attorney General’s Office said.
The 16-day tour cost $6,345, and the four extra days in Greece were an additional $2,075.
The Colorado-based company told families in March that it had paid more than $1,900 per student that it couldn’t recoup, but: “In reality, the company was able to recoup more than 60 percent of what it charged consumers,” the news release said.