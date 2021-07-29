City of Portland bars camping in forested areas during fire season
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland plans to prohibit people from camping in forested areas of the city to protect individuals experiencing homelessness and people in nearby homes from potentially deadly wildfires.
The City Council approved the new rule Wednesday. At the urging of Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the Fire Bureau, the council also directed the fire marshal to find ways to minimize fire threats and occurrences.
The city will work to relocate encampments in high-risk fire areas during wildfire season or whenever a burn ban is declared by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board.
Portland’s has a multiple parks that are considered high-risk hazard zones from Forest Park and the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area to Linnton Park, Marquam Nature Park, River View Natural Area and others.
Workers from homeless outreach groups will notify campers about the fire rules and hazards and help individuals voluntarily relocate, according to Portland Fire Marshal Kari Schimel. The outreach will be similar to work related to COVID-19 and vaccines.
“This feels so intrinsic to our work now when we think about public health communications, it makes sense that fire safety communications are now part of that,” Kaia Sand, Street Roots director, said.
Search continues for missing 5-year-old Fruitland, Idaho, boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police in this rural western Idaho town continued to search Wednesday for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday evening.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said search crews from several law enforcement agencies are looking row-by-row through cornfields and searching through ditches and canals for the child.
Michael Joseph Vaughn was last seen on foot near his Fruitland home at about 6:30 p.m. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. after hearing a report that the boy was missing.
Local residents joined police, fire crews and paramedics to search for the boy, aided by helicopters and a trained search dog. Despite the large search, the boy had not yet been found by Wednesday afternoon.
Huff thanked the public for their help but asked them to stay out of the area while professionals continue to search. Police also asked people in the region to check their security cameras for any helpful footage.
Vaughn is described as 43 inches tall and about 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. The Fruitland Police Department said he responds to the nickname, “Monkey.”
Health officials issue toxic algae advisory for Hebgen Lake
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Health officials have issued a safety advisory for a lake just outside Yellowstone National Park after harmful algal blooms toxic to humans and animals were detected.
The bloom of algae was in Hebgen Lake, a reservoir in southwestern Montana near the borders of Idaho and Wyoming, officials said.
NorthWestern Energy monitors six locations around the reservoir weekly, said company spokesperson Jo Dee Black.
Warmer water temperatures and a lower-than-normal water level is causing more algae growth earlier in the season than in a typical year, Black told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
Blue-green algae is native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs and not all varieties are harmful. But some algal blooms produce toxins that pose a risk to people, pets and livestock when ingested or through prolonged contact.
Body of scuba diver was recovered in Bowman Bay
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The body of a man who went missing while scuba diving in Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay was recovered Tuesday.
The search for the 67-year-old Bellevue man, an experienced scuba diver, began Sunday after he failed to resurface after a dive while on a boat with his wife, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
The Skagit County and Island County sheriff’s offices, the Coast Guard and State Parks responded to the initial search efforts for the man.
The man’s body has been released to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.
Ephrata structure fire kills two dogs
MOSES LAKE — Two dogs died in a fire Sunday morning in Ephrata.
The Ephrata Fire Department responded at 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at 54 F St. Flames were coming from the windows and a boat was on fire, but firefighters contained the blaze within an hour.
However, the fire also damaged the kitchen, living room, attic and the siding and windows on a neighboring home.
While neighbors pulled two dogs out of the house, two dogs died in the fire. None of the occupants were home, and no people were injured.
According to the Ephrata Fire Department, the fire likely came from the stove.
While the home is severely damaged, it isn’t a total loss. The family will be displaced while it is repaired.