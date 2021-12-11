No verdict in cold case murder trial of ex-Pasco cop
SPOKANE — A jury that heard the murder case against a former Pasco police officer in the 1986 killing of Ruby Doss failed to reach a verdict.
Spokane County Superior Judge Maryann Moreno declared a mistrial Thursday afternoon, The Spokesman-Review reported.
Richard Aguirre, 57, did not testify during his seven-day trial.
He left the courthouse immediately following the proceedings and declined to speak with the media through his attorney John Browne.
Browne said Aguirre was disappointed not to be acquitted.
Prosecutors requested a new trial and it was scheduled for March.
Doss was found beaten and strangled near Playfair Race Course on Jan. 30, 1986. Doss was a sex worker, living with her daughter and boyfriend at the time.
In 2015, DNA evidence linked Aguirre to the Doss killing and he was charged with murder. Those charges were dropped while investigators waited for more DNA testing, court records said. Prosecutors refiled charges last year.
Multiple forensic scientists along with a DNA expert testified to the DNA evidence in the case and how the evolution of DNA science affected the case.
A condom found near the scene had semen in it that matched Aguirre, according to Lorraine Heath, a DNA testing expert who worked on the case.
Several witnesses testified that Aguirre made statements to them about having had sex with Doss but that she was alive when he left.
Company fined after exposing Montana workers to arsenic
BUTTE, Mont. — A company that operated a Montana plant to to turn mining waste into roofing materials was fined and ordered to conduct medical monitoring of workers Friday, after pleading guilty to a criminal charge that it exposed employees to arsenic.
Tinley Park, Ill.-based U.S. Minerals was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen to pay a $392,200 fine and will be on probation for five years. The company pleaded guilty in August to negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor violation of the federal Clean Air Act.
Prosecutors said U.S. Minerals had continued to poison its workers by exposing them to arsenic despite repeated warnings from regulators. Long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic can lead to skin cancer and cancer in the bladder and lungs, according to the World Health Organization.
In its guilty plea, the company acknowledged it “negligently placed another person in the imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”
From 2013 to when it closed in June 2021 the company’s Anaconda plant converted mining waste known as black slag — a byproduct of a century of copper smelting in the town — into roofing materials called Black Diamond Abrasive Products.
Under a plea agreement, U.S. Minerals plants in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana will be under increased oversight by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration during a five-year probationary period.
The company would also have to monitor the health of former employees of the Anaconda plant during that time.
Employees who take advantage of the medical monitoring program would not give up the right to pursue civil litigation against U.S. Minerals, under the agreement.
Five of six employees tested at the Anaconda plant in July 2015 had elevated levels of arsenic, according to a 2016 report by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. At the time, respiratory protection was provided but not required, and there was no running water or handwashing stations at the plant
The company was earlier fined nearly $107,000 by OSHA for violations in 2016.
Montana’s health department ordered the plant to temporarily close in February 2019 after at least two workers had elevated arsenic levels in their urine in 2018.
Wildlife advocates question killing of juvenile wolf
SPOKANE — Wolf advocates are questioning why the state of Washington allowed a livestock owner to kill a juvenile wolf on Wednesday, despite the lack of any new livestock conflicts in the area since Nov. 15.
The Center for Biological Diversity said an adult male wolf from the same pack was already killed on Nov. 18 for preying on livestock.
“Why did state officials allow the killing of this wolf without waiting to see the effect of previously shooting another animal from this family?” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity.
Between Aug. 25 and Nov. 1, four incidents of livestock predation on stock belonging to two separate livestock owners were documented in southeastern Washington. A new wolf pack consisting of five adults and four pups was suspected.
Two yearling female wolves from this pack were struck and killed by vehicles and found Nov. 5 and Dec. 5, respectively, the center said.
Department staff killed an adult wolf on Nov. 18, and gave the livestock owners permission to kill a second wolf, without waiting to see if killing the first wolf ended conflicts, the center said.
Gray wolves are listed as endangered under state law throughout Washington.