Montana avalanche sweeps three skiers down mountain, injuring two
BILLINGS, Mont. — An avalanche swept three skiers down a Montana mountain, seriously injuring one who was evacuated by helicopter.
Authorities said the avalanche Friday on Republic Mountain south of Cooke City left a second skier temporarily unconscious and not breathing, the Billings Gazette reports.
Six skiers involved were carrying avalanche beacons and rescue gear as they climbed up the slope at an elevation of 9,700 feet.
The avalanche started about 250 feet above the skiers in an area known as the Fin.
The three skiers were swept downhill as the avalanche expanded to 200 feet wide and snow rumbled 700 feet down the mountain.
“It’s super serious avalanche terrain,” said Doug Chabot, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The skiers had tested the snowpack by digging a 6-foot-deep pit to examine layers for instability.
The group had two-way radios and contacted a person in Cooke City who notified Park County Search and Rescue.
“It just made my stomach sink seeing this huge avalanche going through some really bad, complicated terrain,” Chabot said in a video made as he investigated the avalanche Saturday. “Thank God no one died.”
Oregon state lawmaker who opened Capitol doors stripped of duties
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek on Monday stripped a Republican state representative of his responsibilities and called for his resignation after he let rioters into the state Capitol during a special legislative session in December.
Security video shows Rep. Mike Nearman, of Independence, opening the door on Dec. 21 into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public because of the pandemic, during a session in which demonstrators, some armed, attacked authorities with bear spray, broke glass doors and called for the arrest of Gov. Kate Brown.
“Representative Nearman put every person in the Capitol in serious danger,” Kotek said in a news release. “As we tragically saw last week during the insurrection at the United States Capitol, the consequences could have been much worse had law enforcement not stepped in so quickly. I believe he should resign immediately.”
Kotek stripped Nearman of his committee assignments, rescinded his commission appointments, and will bill him $2,000 for damage done after he let people inside, according to the news release.
Nearman has agreed to forfeit a badge granting access to the Capitol, give 24 hours notice before arriving there, and not allow “nonauthorized personnel” access to the building. Nearman read those terms on the House floor Monday afternoon, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Nearman is also the subject of a criminal investigation. One of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans, he was sworn in for his fourth term Monday.
He did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment.
The Legislative session officially begins next Tuesday.
Northern Idaho firm to block Facebook and Twitter amid censorship claims
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — An internet provider based in northern Idaho, says it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers because of claims of censorship.
KREM-TV reported that the decision by Your T1 WIFI came after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms because of incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
Your T1 WIFI, based in Priest River, provides internet service in parts of northern Idaho and Spokane.
The company said Monday it decided to block Facebook and Twitter for customers who request that starting next Wednesday after the company received several calls from customers about both websites.
The internet company posted a note to customers saying it does not believe a website or social networking site has the authority to censor what you see and post and hide information from you. It also said it would block Facebook and Twitter on its internet service only for customers who asked.
Two people shot during Portland vigil
PORTLAND — Two people were shot during a Sunday vigil in Portland for a person who had recently died, officials said.
Both were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police responded to a shooting at 7:02 p.m. in the 4500 block of Northeast 125th Place during the vigil, authorities said in a statement Monday.
Officers found that a woman and man had been shot, police said.
Police said they recovered more than 20 casings at the scene and discovered two apartments and a vehicle had been hit by gunfire.
They have made no arrests and are asking anyone with information to call Portland Police.