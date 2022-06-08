Ex-elementary school principal convicted of student sexual abuse in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon elementary principal has been convicted of sexually abusing four students between 2005 and 2009.
A judge in a crowded Clackamas County courtroom on Monday found 68-year-old Jeffrey W. Hays guilty on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Circuit Judge Katherine Weber revoked his bail and ordered him held until sentencing June 28. Closing arguments in the five-week trial concluded Friday.
More than 50 witnesses and 70 pieces of evidence were examined during the trial, including testimony from Hays and the students who said they were sexually abused at Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus when they were in third or fourth grade.
Two of the students said the abuse happened during lunches with the principal in his office. The other two said Hays groped them while he conducted a math test in his office.
Defense attorney Jason Thompson said Hays would appeal the verdict.
“I’m shocked that (the judge) thought that the evidence presented, which we all agreed was contaminated, was sufficient to support any verdict beyond a reasonable doubt,” Thompson said.
Weber, a former public defender who was appointed to the bench in 2010, presided over the non-jury trial.
Hays was working as the principal of City View charter school in Hillsboro and resigned in 2017 after the Deep Creek allegations came to light.
Auburn couple sentenced to prison after convictions on fraud charges
SEATTLE — An Auburn couple that defrauded thousands of people of more than $30 million was sentenced to prison on Monday.
Bernard Ross Hansen was sentenced to 11 years and Diane Renee Erdman received 5 years. A judge ordered them both to pay more than $30 million in restitution, KING5 reported.
Hansen, the former president and CEO of Northwest Territorial Mint, was convicted of 14 federal felonies, including wire fraud and mail fraud. Erdmann was convicted of 13 counts of wire fraud and mail fraud.
Prosecutors increased sentencing recommendations for Hansen and Erdmann to reflect an 11-day manhunt after they failed to appear at their original sentencing hearing.
When the couple was arrested on the Olympic Peninsula at the end of the search, they had three loaded guns in their vehicle, court records said.
The couple defrauded about 3,000 of their customers while running a bullion business, Northwest Territorial Mint, with offices in Auburn and Federal Way.
The two used customer money to expand the business and pay for personal expenses, prosecutors said. New customer money was used to pay off older customers. More than 2,500 paid for orders or made bullion sales or exchanges that were either never fulfilled or never refunded, resulting in a total loss of more than $25 million.
Kennewick man’s body found in Walla Walla River
WALLA WALLA — The body of a Kennewick man was discovered in the Walla Walla River by fisherman Sunday afternoon, two weeks after he disappeared.
The body of Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, 36, was found by fishermen about 1 p.m. Sunday, said Walla Walla County officials. Walla Walla deputies, county fire and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded and recovered the body, the sheriff’s office reported, according to the Tri-City Herald .
The coroner’s office took the body and an autopsy was conducted Monday morning. While the cause of his death hasn’t been officially determined, there isn’t any suspicion of foul play, Undersheriff Joe Klundt said in a news release.
Reyes Gonzalez had been missing since May 22, after he was fishing with friends and reportedly went in for a swim in the Walla Walla River at Madame Dorian Memorial Park.
He never resurfaced and rescue divers searched several times and could not find him. The water in the Walla Walla, Snake and Columbia rivers was in the low 50s, said sheriff’s officials. Those temperatures can cause people to develop hypothermia quickly.
Oregon DMV temporarily shutters 10% of field offices because of low staffing levels
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles says it is temporarily closing 10% of its field offices for the next three months because it doesn’t have enough employees to keep them open.
The agency is grappling with a staffing shortage, OPB reports.
To ensure more predictable service, the DMV plans to transfer workers to higher-demand locations, even if that means shutting some less frequented offices entirely in the short term.
The six offices that will close this summer are located in Lebanon, Redmond, Stayton, Sandy, Ashland and Cave Junction.
Another 10 field offices will have reduced hours: Astoria, Canyonville, downtown Portland, Heppner, Hermiston, Junction City, Klamath Falls, Lake Oswego, Lincoln City and Milton-Freewater.