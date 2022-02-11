Justices reject fourth recall petition against Snohomish County sheriff
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a lower court’s ruling that rejected a fourth recall petition against Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney.
The first two petitions against Fortney included allegations he violated his duties by saying he would not enforce pandemic-related restrictions issued by Gov. Jay Inslee and by rehiring three deputies previously fired for misconduct.
While courts found some of those charges against the sheriff factually and legally sufficient, the sponsors of the recall campaigns failed to turn in any signatures.
One of those petitioners, Lori Shavlik, submitted but then withdrew a third recall petition.
Last April, Shavlik filed another recall effort — this one making some of the same allegations as earlier petitions, and adding several new charges. Those included that he retaliated against her because of her prior recall effort; that he sent personal emails from his government account; and that he improperly served on the board of a child advocacy organization, the Dawson Place Child Advocacy Center, and delegated forensic interviews of children to the center’s employees.
In a unanimous opinion Thursday, the court said Shavlik’s allegations were all either insufficient or barred because they had been covered by previous recall petitions. The justices ordered Shavlik to pay legal costs Fortney incurred from her appeal of the lower court’s order.
2 men charged in shooting death during botched bounty hunt
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte bail bondsman and another man are charged with deliberate homicide in a fatal shooting that happened while the men tried to take one of the bondsman’s customers into custody for failing to show up for a court hearing, Butte-Silver Bow County prosecutors said.
The bondsman, Jay Steven Hubber, and Nicholas Jaeger, both 32, not guilty Wednesday to the homicide charge in the Dec. 19 shooting death of William Harris, 42, The Montana Standard reported. They have also pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary.
The homicide charge is filed under the state’s felony murder law, which says that if someone is killed during the commission of a forcible felony, anyone involved in the underlying felony is criminally culpable in the death.
Hubber and Jaeger barged into Harris’ house looking for David Sandoval, who had a warrant out for his arrest for missing a court hearing, prosecutors said. Hubber had posted $15,000 in bonds on Sandoval’s behalf.
Hubber used a stun gun on Sandoval and they were wrestling as Hubber tried to take him into custody, witnesses told authorities, according to court documents
Harris tried to intervene and Jaeger used Hubber’s gun to shoot Harris, the documents said. Jaeger told officers he thought Harris was going to attack Hubber, according to charging documents.
Hubber’s attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, said in an interview that under the law, Hubber had the authority to execute the arrest warrant against Sandoval.
Hubber has posted a $250,000 bond. Jaeger remains jailed, as does Sandoval.
Washington Senate approves seismic safety bill for schools
OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would allow older schools at high risk of threat from earthquakes or tsunamis to get state dollars to replace or retrofit buildings.
To qualify for the funding, schools must be located in a high hazard area, must have been built before 1998 and not have been retrofitted more recently than 2005. The grants would pay two-thirds of the cost of replacing or retrofitting eligible schools.
The bill cleared the Senate Wednesday and now heads to the House for consideration.
“Low-probability but catastrophic risks like earthquakes and tsunamis are some of the hardest for communities to guard against,” Democratic Sen. David Frockt, the sponsor of the measure, said in a written statement.
FBI ups reward to $20,000 in 2002 Washington state killing
SEATTLE — The FBI has boosted a reward to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a slaying in Washington state nearly two decades ago.
Authorities in Pierce County said Liban Abdulkadir Sheikh shot Ricky Sinclair six times in Lakewood, near Tacoma, in November 2002 to punish Sinclair for intervening in a domestic disturbance involving Shiekh’s friend. Sheik was charged with first-degree murder and with assault for shooting and wounding his friend’s former girlfriend.
The FBI says Sheikh, a 43-year-old Somali national, has been a fugitive since the shootings. The agency’s Seattle field office announced Thursday it had increased the reward for his arrest from $2,500 to $20,000.
The authorities said Sheikh lived in the Seattle area at the time and was later reported seen in Minneapolis, Minn. They also said he has connections in or may have traveled to Columbus, Ohio; Surrey, in the Canadian province of British Columbia; Amsterdam; Oslo; London; or Somalia.