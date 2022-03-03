Washington residents can order more free COVID-19 tests
OLYMPIA — Washington state is expanding its program to distribute free COVID-19 tests throughout the state.
The Seattle Times reported that officials with the state Department of Health said that starting Wednesday, sayyescovidhometest.org — the site that allows people to order free tests to be delivered to their homes — will allow up to two orders per household every month while supplies last.
“Home tests are an excellent public health tool that help us know quickly and conveniently if we have COVID-19 so that we can take action to care for ourselves,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, the state’s deputy secretary of COVID-19 response.
When the state Department of Health launched the site in January, each household could only order one kit, which contains up to five tests, due to limited supply.
The state quickly ran out of tests and had to temporarily halt distribution while the department restocked its kits, but the site has since reopened.
City Council approves ban on sale and use of fireworks in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council has voted to ban the sale and use of fireworks in the city.
The unanimous vote Wednesday comes after a temporary ban in 2021 around the Fourth of July, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Officials cited rising temperatures, drought and increased fire risk, all because of climate change, in voting for the year-round ban.
Fireworks caused 44 fires in the city in 2020 between June 23 and July 6.
Portland had 15 fires caused by fireworks during a similar time period in 2021 when the devices were temporarily banned. One of the Fourth of July fires, at the Heidi Manor apartments, ignited after someone threw fireworks in a dumpster. Three people died.
Portland mayor to centralize services to fight homelessness
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will use his executive powers to create a new homeless service hub within the city government, streamlining the work of various departments that interact with people living outside.
Wheeler made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the mayor will use his emergency powers to enact a Street Services Coordination Center, overseen by Community Safety Director Mike Myers, a former Portland fire chief and emergency management director.
Wheeler’s plan appears to be an attempt to break down the city’s rigid silos when it comes to addressing homelessness.
According to the draft, city staff whose work brings them into contact with people living on the streets will now report to the coordination center for that aspect of their jobs.
Ex-cop who stalked woman is sentenced to 10 days in jail
EVERETT, Wash. — A former Everett police officer must spend 10 days in jail, perform community service and spend six years essentially on probation, for stalking an ex-girlfriend, a judge ruled Tuesday.
A Snohomish County Superior Court jury found Jared Corson, 37, of Kirkland, guilty last month of stalking, official misconduct and intercepting private communication, The Daily Herald reported.
The former officer was charged with using a tracking device on a car belonging to the woman’s new boyfriend, then lying about it in a sworn deposition when the woman applied for a protection order.
Under state guidelines, Corson faced up to a year of jail time for each of the three crimes.
In her sentencing memorandum, Halverson wrote that Corson is the lone financial provider for his wife and their two young children.
Corson, who worked for the Everett Police Department for five years, was placed on leave in December 2020 amid an internal investigation. He resigned months later.
Corson in court apologized to police officers for his conduct.
Investigation shows restaurant owners shortchanged employees nearly $170K
SALEM, Ore. — An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, the Wage and Hour division has found that KKOKI Korean BBQ restaurant owners in Salem, Portland and Eugene shortchanged 118 employees nearly $170,000.
The investigation report said managers took part of workers’ tips, paid overtime only after workers worked 86 hours rather than 40 hours per week and that the employer failed to keep accurate employee records, The Statesman Journal reported.
A total of $169,728 was recovered, representing $84,864 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages. Additionally, the report says the division issued $30,199 in penalties for the “willful nature of the employer’s violations,”
KKOKI Korean BBQ owners were not available for comment.
“Wage theft, like that found in this case, hurts these essential workers and their families,” Carrie Aguilar, Wage and Hour Division Director in Portland, said. “Business owners must understand that violations can limit their ability to recruit and retain people who do these jobs.”