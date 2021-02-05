Biden approves federal disaster aid for Malden and Pine City
MALDEN, Wash. — Five months after a wildfire destroyed the adjacent towns of Malden and Pine City, President Joe Biden has approved federal aid for the towns and for other areas in Eastern Washington burned by fires last year.
Former President Donald Trump had declined to release the funds earlier because of a long-standing dispute with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
More than 85 percent of the buildings in Malden and Pine City, both located in rural Whitman County, burned to the ground in the Babb Road Fire. Residents have not been able to clean up or rebuild since the wildfire that began last Labor Day.
Democratic Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, along with Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, were among those who urged Biden to sign Inslee’s September request for a statewide Major Disaster Declaration.
Biden granted the request on Thursday, triggering the release of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide disaster relief for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern Washington that were affected by the wildfires.
Cantwell released a statement Thursday saying that no one should play politics with disaster relief.
Crews search for skipper of boat found unattended on lake
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Crews will resume rescue efforts Thursday for a missing skipper now presumed to have drowned after a boat was found unattended on Lake Washington near Juanita Bay Tuesday.
King County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday the skipper is presumed to have drowned, KCPQ-TV reported.
Multiple search and rescue agencies, including KCSO Marine Rescue Dive Unit and the Coast Guard, resumed their search for the passenger in Lake Washington after reports of a possible person who went overboard Tuesday.
According to the Coast Guard, someone reported a running boat that had collided into a private pier. No one was in the boat, but a cell phone and wallet were found on board.
Portland shifts officers to try to stem spike in violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Ore., Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Thursday that officers have been moved from traffic, K-9, narcotics and other units into street patrol as authorities try to combat a spike in shootings and violent crime.
There have been more than 100 shootings in the past year.
KOIN reported that hampering police efforts to stem the violence is that since last summer, 110 officers have left PPB. Most of them retired and have not been replaced. The department has about 900 officers.
Lowell said 32 officers were moved out of specialty units to reduce overtime.
At a news conference, Lovell said he regrets the Portland City Council getting rid of the Gun Violence Reduction Team axed in mid-2020 under criticism it targeted Black men. Lovell said he believes it helped prevent shootings.
“GVRT, as it was, would be helping us keep these numbers lower. We had a focus and a structure,” the chief said. “I think that is probably the most important thing to look at and think of. We had a structure that took us a couple of years to build.”
Two men who say police used excessive force to get $150,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Two men will receive $150,000 combined to dismiss use of force claims against Springfield police officers.
Jubal Chaplin and Caleb Beechem sued the city and some officers in January 2020, alleging Springfield police in separate incidents unlawfully arrested and detained them and used excessive force, the Register-Guard reported.
Both men have recently signed settlement agreements. Chaplin will receive $50,000 to cover damages, attorney fees and other costs. Chaplin was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over in February 2018. Dashcam video shows officers throwing him to the ground after he reached into his pocket.
In a separate incident, Beechem claimed he was beaten and had a Taser used on him in July 2019 after a neighbor called police about his behavior.
Beechem will receive $100,000, according to signed agreements the Register-Guard received through a public records request. City spokeswoman Amber Fossen says the settlements are “a compromise of the disputed claims,” not a judgment.
Two killed in head-on crash near Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Authorities said two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on crash on Oregon 99E near Woodburn.
Oregon State Police said 26-year-old Jordan Chandler, of Salem was traveling southbound in a Ford Fusion around 8 p.m. Wednesday when Chandler went into the northbound lane for unknown reasons.
Chandler collided with a Cherriots minibus, driven by 51-year-old Salem resident Rachel Bunting.
Chandler and Bunting both sustained fatal injuries in the crash, troopers said.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the passengers in the minibus, along with a passenger in Chandler’s vehicle, were taken to nearby hospitals, though officials did not provide the extent of their injuries.