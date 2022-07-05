Woman, boy rescued after being pulled under by current in Coeur d’Alene River
KELLOGG, Idaho — Two people were rescued from the Coeur d’Alene River after being pulled underwater by a swift current.
The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people drowning in the river on Saturday. They were floating down the river when they got caught up on a tree and were pulled under, KXLY reported.
Two passersby rescued the 61-year-old woman and the 11-year-old boy.
The woman was unconscious, and the citizens were performing CPR on her. She wasn’t breathing and wasn’t wearing any water safety equipment when she was found.
The woman regained consciousness and was taken to the Kootenai hospital by lifeflight.
The boy was wearing a life jacket and never lost consciousness, but was visibly shaken from the incident. He was taken to the nearest hospital with his father for precautionary measures.
Shoshone County Deputies say that on the scene of the rescue, the current of the river was very high and was around 46 degrees. Officials are urging people to use protective gear if going into the Coeur d’Alene River.
Climber rescued after 700-foot fall near summit of Mount Hood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Happy Valley man was rescued after a 700-foot fall from the Old Chute area near the summit of Mount Hood, authorities said in a news release Sunday.
Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man climbing up a popular route up the mountain’s western face lost his ice axe and tumbled down the steep and icy mountainside, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Search and rescue coordinators with the sheriff’s office, Portland Mountain Rescue, Hood River Crag Rats and more set up a command center at Timberline Lodge, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A rescue team reached the injured climber just before 10:30 a.m. Around 1 p.m., an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter landed nearby, lowered a litter and flew the patient to a Portland-area hospital.
This is the second accident on Mount Hood in a week, the sheriff’s office reported. On June 24, a 31-year-old Portland woman fell from nearly the same spot, resulting in another helicopter evacuation.
Man punches father and child in suspected anti-Asian bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man punched a father and his 5-year-old daughter, who were riding bikes on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade near the Hawthorne Bridge in an alleged anti-Asian bias crime Saturday, police said.
The suspect approached a family from California on the bike path south of the bridge about 3:45 p.m. and started making comments about what he thought was their Japanese descent, police said.
He then punched the 36-year-old father in the head and the daughter on her bike helmet numerous times before bystanders intervened, police said.
Officers found the suspect nearby as he was trying to leave and arrested him, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, was booked into jail on suspicion of bias crimes.
The man and his daughter were hurt but didn’t need medical attention, police said. Police didn’t publicly identify the family.
Reports of Anti-Asian bias increased last year at a higher rate than other calls to the state bias hotline, according to a report released last week.
On Monday, the president of the Ore-gon Chinese Coalition, Hongcheng Zhao, called the incident “extremely alarming.”
“The threat to Asians is a threat to the entire community,” Zhao wrote in a statement. “No one should live in fear in our community and in this great country.”
Tacoma woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $600,000
SEATTLE — A 40-year-old Tacoma woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud friends and acquaintances out of more than $600,000.
Sabrina Taylor admitted to lying about her health, employment status, and education to steal money from people who had offered to help her, said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 7.
From 2013 to July 2019, Taylor convinced people to provide her with funds by claiming she needed to buy medicine for multiple sclerosis, pay tuition at the University of Washington, or bail her brother out of jail, Brown said.
In fact, Taylor didn’t have multiple sclerosis, wasn’t paying college tuition and didn’t have an incarcerated brother. Taylor used most of the funds to pay for luxuries, including almost $60,000 for trips to Japan and Korea, nearly $38,000 for online purchases, more than $29,000 for clothing, and nearly $16,000 for makeup.
Taylor also made false claims about how she would repay loans, prosecutors said.
Taylor met some of the people she defrauded online, using shared interests like Japanese anime, comic books, or video games to establish a relationship. Taylor admitted stealing more than $550,000 from one victim.
She faces up to 20 years in prison and must pay restitution.
Salem-based immigrant civil rights group Causa to dissolve
SALEM, Ore. — After 27 years, the Salem-based immigrant civil rights group Causa will be dissolving.
Causa’s board of directors made the decision to start dissolving the organization last week, according to an email from Causa’s board.
“The decision to dissolve Causa was not an easy one, but we firmly believe it is the right one,” the board said.
Causa recently co-led the launch of the Oregon Worker Relief Fund to provide about $60 million to immigrants in Oregon during the pandemic, the Statesman Journal reported. It also helped pass legislation that provided driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
The board cited two years of fundraising difficulties, unprecedented turnover in staff and leadership, and the inability to finalize a contract with the employee union as reasons for the decision.
Causa was spending its financial reserves to cover expenses, and attempts to finalize a contract with union leadership failed, the email said.
The organization will dissolve by July 31. The board is working on a “generous severance” before reserves are gone and will re-grant remaining funds to partner organizations that will continue Causa’s work.
“While Causa is closing its doors, we are confident our mission to give Latinx immigrants a powerful voice in Oregon will continue through the work of our incredible community partners,” officials said.