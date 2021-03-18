Coroner identifies 24-year-old man killed near Boise State
BOISE — A man who was shot and killed during what authorities believe was a sidewalk robbery attempt near Boise State University has been identified as Guy A. Lopez II, 24, of Boise.
Lopez died of gunshot wounds at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center late Monday, Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday.
Devoune Mosley, 23, of Eagle, and Matthew Crawford, 22, of Boise, were being held without bail in the Ada County jail on murder charges, police said. Mosley is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Neither man has entered a plea, and court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys who could speak for them.
Police say evidence indicates the men shot Lopez multiple times during a robbery attempt. The investigation continues.
Boise State has confirmed no students or employees were involved. The school is one of Idaho’s three public universities, with nearly 20,000 full- and part-time students.
“The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” the university said in a statement.
Washington ethnic studies graduation requirement gaining support
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Board of Education has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to establish an ethnic studies graduation requirement.
The Seattle Times reported resolutions are nonbinding agreements that move the Board toward adopting a policy and this one doesn’t say when the requirement would go into effect.
But it has some teeth. As part of the resolution, Board representatives and staff members will take ethnic studies and anti-racist training in the form of nine two-hour Friday sessions between April and August to be led by the local nonprofit Washington Ethnic Studies Now.
Proponents say ethnic studies is a framework that allows participants to share their perspectives, achievements, traditions and experiences. It’s designed to help eradicate fear, structural racism and social inequities by promoting knowledge and understanding.
Executive Director Randy Spaulding described the resolution’s adoption as the beginning of a lengthy process to create an ethnic studies policy. “The Board is walking the walk here,” he said, and it will do “the same training that we’re asking the educators to do.”
The Board has tasked itself with drafting the new ethnic studies graduation requirement to fit within the existing credit framework by December.
Montana businessman arrested in U.S. Capitol breach
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A southwestern Montana businessman has been arrested in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach that happened while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote.
The FBI arrested Andrew Cavanaugh of Bozeman on Tuesday on charges that he entered and remained in the Capitol, a restricted building, and participated in disorderly conduct, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Cavanaugh wore a hat with the name of his business on it while participating in the riots, court records said.
A phone message left at his firearms training academy, Tactical Citizen in Belgrade, was not immediately returned Wednesday. Court records don’t indicate when he is scheduled to make a court appearance or if he has an attorney.
Federal agents identified Cavanagh in a video taken in the Capitol and posted on the conservative social media site Parler. The FBI also found messages on Cavanagh’s social media pages that said he was traveling to Washington DC, court records said.
Cavanagh is the sixth Montanan known to have been charged in the U.S. Capitol breach, along with Boyd Allen Camper of western Montana, Isaac Steve Sturgeon of Dillon, brothers Joshua and Jerod Hughes of East Helena and Dillon business owner Henry Philip Muntzer.
Cause of Cornelius ethanol blaze likely was caused by static
CORNELIUS, Ore. — Officials say a large fire Tuesday at a Cornelius ethanol facility west of Portland was likely caused by static while employees were transferring fuel between metal drums.
Fire crews responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. after reports of a fuel tank on fire. The flames erupted at the Summit Foods Inc. complex, which also houses subsidiary Thunderbolt Racing Fuel, where the fire started, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Crews initially worked to extinguish the fire but were pulled back to a safe distance because of “explosions and erratic fire conditions,” according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston.
The fire also forced evacuations in the surrounding area.
Officials said that employees were transferring gasoline from one metal drum to another using an air compressor. At some point, one of the employees began feeling “intense heat” coming from one of the drums and saw flames coming from a port on the side of the container.
The employee tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out with an extinguisher.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control around 7 p.m.