Lakewood police officer not charged in shooting death of man
LAKEWOOD, Wash.— A Lakewood police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop will not be criminally charged.
Pierce County prosecuting attorney Mary Robnett said in a letter to the Lakewood police chief Wednesday that she will not file charges against officer Michael Wiley in Joquin’s death on May 1, 2020.
“Officer Wiley’s use of deadly force, in reaction to an immediate deadly threat, was justified and lawful,” Robnett said.
The letter discusses what she calls Joquin’s “unpredictable and dangerous behavior” by running a stop sign on a busy road in front of police, bullet trajectory evidence showing the 26-year-old no longer had his hands on his head when shot by Wiley and a handgun found on the floorboard near Joquin’s feet, The News Tribune reported.
Only Joquin’s DNA was on the pistol, the letter said.
Joquin’s name has been invoked during recent local protests against racial inequality and police brutality.
An internal investigation has found Wiley’s actions in the shooting to be within policy.
Man sentenced for cutting cedar chunks out of bridge to sell
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A Forks, Wash., man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for critically damaging a bridge on the Olympic Peninsula by cutting cedar from it to sell, prosecutors said.
Troy Crandall, 63, was sentenced last week in Jefferson County Superior Court to more than 17 months in prison and restitution of over $20,000 to the state Department of Natural Resources, The Peninsula Daily News reported.
He was convicted in February on malicious mischief, theft and trafficking in stolen property charges. He and Jose Carmen Salinas were discovered Oct. 22 with freshly cut chunks of cedar from the bridge, according to DNR officer Allen Nelson.
Salinas earlier pleaded guilty to trafficking in stolen property and malicious mischief, according to Jefferson County prosecutors. He was sentenced to jail time served and the same restitution.
DNR officer Allen Nelson said Crandall told him the bridge was just rotting away while Salinas said the two “were hungry and needed cash.”
Nelson said the outside span on one side of the bridge had been cut and removed, cables holding the bridge together were hanging underneath and a bottom girder was sawed apart.
DNR had said officials believed the two were going to sell the cedar on the black market for shake and shingles.
Mother is accused of abusing 6-year-old daughter for years
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors have charged a woman with the assault and criminal mistreatment of a 6-year-old child, accusing the woman of beating, starving and possibly injecting her daughter with illicit drugs.
Charging papers say Garlyn Grace was arrested March 1 in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood after her boyfriend called 911 and reported finding the child unresponsive, The Seattle Times reported.
Grace remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. She is to be arraigned March 16. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Christian Brown wrote in charging papers that the girl’s injuries amounted to torture and the abuse had been ongoing since at least January 2019.
Seattle Fire Department medics found the girl unresponsive with a weak pulse, the charges say. She was revived and told firefighters she was hungry and that “Mommy gives me whoopings,” according to the charges.
Firefighters contacted Seattle police and reported the girl appeared malnourished and was covered in bruises.
According to police, Grace claimed the girl’s injuries were self-inflicted.
Small quake strikes a couple of hundred yards from U.S.-Canada border
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A small earthquake stuck Wednesday afternoon near the U.S.-Canada border directly north of Whatcom County’s Silver Lake.
The 2.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 4:33 p.m. March 9, approximately 52. miles north of Maple Falls and , according to a U.S. Geological Survey report on Thursday afternoon, March 10, 9.2 miles east southeast of Abbotsford, B.C.
The quake would have been approximately 25 miles from downtown Bellingham, according to Googlemaps, placing it a approximately a mile north of Silver Lake and just a couple football fields south of the Canadian border near South Pass Road.
Nobody had reported feeling the shaking yet on the USGS’ “Did you Feel It” page, and the quake was measured at a depth of less than a kilometer, according to the USGS.
A second, even smaller quake struck underneath Mount Baker approximately 40 hours earlier, the USGS reported. That 1.4-magnitude quake was centered approximately a mile north of the stratovolcano’s summit, according to Googlemaps. Nobody had reported feeling that quake either, according to the USGS.