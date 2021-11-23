Police: Woman was found dead after standoff in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a woman was found dead in an apartment in Portland after shots were fired in a standoff while police were on a welfare call.
KOIN-TV reported the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a welfare check after they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday from a woman saying she was being held hostage.
Several neighbors called reporting they heard gunshots in the area.
Once police arrived to the apartment, they said a suspect shot at them through the door. At least 30 rounds were fired through the windows and doors.
The suspect inside began shooting toward officers after authorities broke the apartment windows and after a chemical agent was deployed into the apartment. Officials said police did not fire back.
Authorities broke through the barricaded door and entered the residence with a robot. According to officials, police saw a male suspect crawling on his hands and knees inside before he locked himself in another room.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, authorities arrested the man.
Police said they found a woman’s body inside the apartment. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
WSP says driver error caused crash that killed 2 on Highway 2 east of Monroe
MONROE — The Washington State Patrol and Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to identify two people killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck Thursday afternoon on Highway 2 east of Monroe.
The names, ages, genders and cities of residence for the driver and passenger in a Mercedes-Benz SUV had not been confirmed as of Friday, but neither was wearing a seat belt, according to a State Patrol memo.
The 58-year-old Lake Stevens man who was driving the dump truck with an attached trailer suffered nonserious injuries and was treated at Evergreen Health in Monroe, the memo says.
“It was a pretty rough scene,” Trooper Rocky Oliphant said of the collision, which has been attributed to driver error on the part of the SUV driver. “It’s tragic. It’s a horrible situation.”
The driver of the SUV veered off the highway to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the dump truck at mile post 17 near Sofie Road, Oliphant said. He said there’s no evidence to indicate driver impairment was a cause.
“It was a pretty high-speed incident. The semi did slam on the brakes and tried to slow down,” Oliphant said.
The speed limit at the collision site is 55 mph. The SUV came to rest mostly in the eastbound lane, with the dump truck partially in the ditch, he said. The collision happened at 12:50 p.m., and the roadway didn’t reopen until a little after 8 p.m. as investigators collected evidence and cleared the vehicles, which were both totaled.
Bellingham police identify two men killed in fatal crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. —The Bellingham Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a traffic collision Nov. 14 on Lakeway Drive, though they continue to investigate what may have caused the fatal crash.
The driver of a white sedan that was hit broadside by a Chevrolet Suburban near Bayview Cemetery has been identified as 26-year-old David L. Mifflin of Bellingham and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old Jesus E. Vazquez of Bellingham, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
As previously reported in The Bellingham Herald, police were sent to the two-vehicle crash at 7:05 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 2700 block of Lakeway Drive.
Officers arrived to find the white sedan on the curb along the north side of the street between a tree and the Suburban, Murphy reported.
Medics were working on the two men inside the sedan, but they soon told police that the men had died, according to Murphy. The driver of the Suburban was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham as a precaution.
Police noted the sedan had “extensive” damage on the passenger’s side of the car, Murphy reported, indicating that it had been struck broad side by the Suburban.
Investigators determined Mifflin was driving the white sedan eastbound on Lakeway and at some point lost traction and slid sideways into the westbound lane, where it was struck by the Suburban, Murphy told The Herald on Friday.
“The driver of the Suburban was not able to avoid the collision as he could not see the car until it was too late,” Murphy reported Friday. “There was heavy rainfall and standing water at this point of the evening.
“There were no signs of intoxication by the driver of the Suburban. Autopsy results and toxicology tests are pending for Mifflin and Vazquez.”
The fatal crash is the seventh within Bellingham city limits so far this year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Crash Data Portal, and the 12th on Whatcom County roads. There were eight deadly crashes in Whatcom in 2020, and none within Bellingham.