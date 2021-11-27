Students in Moses Lake protest response to alleged assaults
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — As many as 100 Moses Lake High School students marched from the high school to the Moses Lake School District offices Wednesday morning, protesting what they said is an inadequate response to allegations of sexual assault by students against other students, and bringing awareness to the issue.
Taylor Garza, a MLHS student and one of the march organizers, said she had heard of allegations of assault at MLHS, and the marchers believed the response of MLHS and district officials hasn’t addressed their concerns.
Calls to the Moses Lake School District superintendent’s office were not returned by press time.
Garza said incidents of assault and harassment that led to the protest have occurred on campus at MLHS, as well as off campus. Garza also said the marchers want school district officials to acknowledge the problem and ensure there are repercussions. Jenna Jolley, another MLHS student who helped organize the march, said the marchers believed the response of the authorities, both at school and in the community, was dismissive.
However, Moses Lake Police Department Chief Kevin Fuhr said Wednesday the MLPD school resource officer heard Tuesday from who was believed to be a third-party source about an assault that occurred two months ago, perhaps off campus.
Oregon parks department working to add campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians will soon have more options for camping — especially those looking for a quick trip — as the state parks department works to finalize details on a capital improvement plan.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on Thursday staff in the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department staff recently outlined some of the plans at a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
Park Services Manager Matt Rippee said expanded campgrounds are in the works for several state parks in the Willamette Valley, including Silver Falls and Champoeg.
“It also gives folks an opportunity, if a big storm comes through in the middle of the night, or a baby is crying, they can hop in the car and head home, and it’s not a four hour drive,” he said.
The expansion is part of an approved $50 million, by state lawmakers, to fund a series of projects over the next five years.
In addition, as part of the package the iconic Smith Rock State Park is set to receive $4 million to $6 million for upgrades throughout the park — including added parking, extended hiking trails and a visitor center.
2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Tacoma parking lot
TACOMA — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Tacoma apartment complex.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 56th Street. Tacoma Police Department Patrol officer Gary Wurges said a vehicle was driving through the parking lot when the boy ran between two cars and was hit by the vehicle.
The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Wurges said the driver showed no signs of impairment from alcohol or drugs. No one has been arrested.
“This doesn’t seem to be anything other than a super unfortunate incident,” Wurges said.
Telephone of the Wind project finds permanent home in Priest Point Park
An old rotary phone with a connection to nowhere and everywhere has found its way back to Priest Point Park.
The Telephone of the Wind, which was originally installed in the park by Corey Dembeck in November 2020, was recently reinstalled as a permanent fixture to the park. Inspired by the first such project in Otsuchi, Japan, the phone is not connected to any network and works as a bridge between grieving people and their departed loved ones, or anyone needing someone to talk to.
The phone in Otsuchi sits in a glass booth on a hill overlooking the ocean. It was installed in 2010 by Itaru Sasaki, who put up the phone after the death of a cousin. The one in Priest Point Park was installed to commemorate the life of Joelle Sylvester, a friend of Dembeck’s daughter who died young.
The installation was made permanent through the support of Olympia’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Department, and it’s located in the original location with an established user trail in the southeast area of the park, according to a press release.
Fuhr also said the officer was trying to figure out if the allegations were true and where the alleged assault happened, and the MLPD likely would know more after the holiday break.