7 arrested in Salem-area illicit marijuana growing operation
KEIZER, Ore. — Police in Oregon said Saturday they have arrested seven people in what they call an extensive illegal marijuana growing operation.
The operation was growing cannabis plants in six houses in residential areas of Salem and Keizer and children were living in two of the homes, the Keizer Police Department said.
Authorities seized 273 1-pound packages of marijuana, with a street value of about $278,000, and 4,085 plants.
The plants, once matured, could have yielded marijuana worth at least $8 million.
All of those arrested were charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana and attempted delivery of marijuana.
They have an initial court appearance March 3.
The arrests stemmed from an investigation that began in October when police were tipped off to possible illegal activity at one of the homes. An investigation found that marijuana was being grown there and at the five other homes, police alleged.
Police seized and destroyed a total of 2,100 pounds of processed marijuana and plant material from the homes.
Breach of Washington database may expose personal information
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Licensing said the personal information of potentially millions of licensed professionals may have been exposed after it detected suspicious activity on its online licensing system.
The agency licenses about 40 categories of businesses and professionals, from auctioneers to real estate agents, and it shut down its online platform temporarily after learning of the activity in January, agency spokesperson Christine Anthony said Friday. Data stored on the system, which is called POLARIS, could include Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver’s licenses.
The agency doesn’t yet know whether such data was actually accessed or how many individuals may have been affected, Anthony said.
Anthony said the agency has been working with the state Office of Cybersecurity, the state Attorney General’s Office and a third-party cybersecurity firm to understand the scope of the incident, The Seattle Times reported Friday.
Two injured in Seattle house fire
SEATTLE — Two people were injured, one critically, in a Saturday morning house fire in the Ballard neighborhood.
After the fire broke out around 9:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 65th Street, firefighters entered through a window to rescue a woman from the second floor, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The woman, who is about 60 years old, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, along with a 57-year-old man who was in stable condition, according to the Fire Department.
The blaze displaced all six people living in the house, including the two who were injured, and the Fire Department has contacted the American Red Cross, said Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.
One cat living in the home died in the fire and another has not been found, Tinsley said.
Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire and cost of damage. “There is extensive fire and water damage throughout the entire home,” Tinsley said.
No nearby structures or homes were affected, she said.
Murder charges dropped for man in woman’s death
TULALIP, Wash.— Criminal charges have been dismissed for a Pierce County man accused of fatally beating a 35-year-old woman outside the Tulalip Resort Casino in October 2020.
Nomeneta Tauave had been charged in Snohomish County Superior Court with second-degree murder in Hana Letoi’s death. But prosecutors dismissed the case this week after Tauave’s defense attorney argued there wasn’t enough evidence to show his actions resulted in Letoi’s death.
“At this time there is insufficient evidence to prove the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt,” deputy prosecutor Toni Montgomery wrote in court papers.
Prosecutor Adam Cornell told The Daily Herald that dropping the charges was not something they wanted to do.
Tauave’s trial was set for later in February. He had been in the Snohomish County Jail since Oct. 26, 2020, on $1 million bail. He was released Thursday night, according to jail records.
Charges had said the couple got into a screaming fight in the casino Oct. 23 and once they got into a vehicle in the parking lot a security officer saw Tauave grab the woman and shake her before she fell out the door. Letoi died at a hospital two days later.
The Snohomish County medical examiner determined Letoi died of cardiac arrest from emotional distress following a physical altercation.
Letoi’s family is suing the casino and employees over an alleged lack of security. The casino declined to comment on pending litigation.