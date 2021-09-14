Man dies and four students injured after school bus-pickup truck collision
IDAHO FALLS — A man died and at least four students were hospitalized after a school bus and pickup truck collided in eastern Idaho on Monday morning.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened around 8 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign and the bus was unable to avoid the collision. The crash caused the bus to overturn on its side in a field, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver of the pickup truck was found dead at the scene, and four students were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus was carrying more than 40 students from Rocky Mountain Middle School and Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls. The children were assessed by medical staff at the crash site and some had minor injuries. By 10:30 a.m., all of the students had been released to their parents.
“We are grateful for the cooperation and support of our parents in helping to respond to this situation this morning,” District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said in a prepared statement. “While our transportation department has a very safe driving record, accidents can occur. We encourage our community to always drive carefully and to be especially mindful of our school buses.”
The name of the truck driver was not released while law enforcement officials worked to notify family members.
The collision remains under investigation.
Sheriff: Man killed in truck explosion in Troutdale, Ore.
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An explosion in a pickup truck killed a man in Troutdale, Oregon early Monday, authorities said.
Police and firefighters responded to calls at 2:19 a.m. Monday reporting a loud explosion and vehicle fire at a home on the 600 block of Southeast 42nd Circle, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Gresham Fire Department extinguished the fire and the sheriff’s office said a person was located inside the burned vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body was taken to the county Medical Examiner’s Office. The case and manner of death are yet to be determined. Investigators are not yet releasing the identity of the man, the sheriff’s office said.
Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Seattle branch are assisting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the investigation.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the explosion, which is believed to have originated inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No other injuries were reported and the sheriff’s office said there is no threat of additional explosions.
“We woke up with a big explosion and things were falling in the house, so I thought the house was falling down,” neighbor JoAnn Robinson told KGW-TV.
The siding on Robinson’s home is covered in holes from debris.
No further information can be released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.
Troutdale is east of Portland near the Columbia River.
Psychiatric hospital patient steals truck and drives off campus
STEILACOOM, Wash. — A Western State Hospital patient stole a delivery truck and drove off the grounds of the state’s largest psychiatric hospital Sunday, injuring a hospital staffer before being found at a school library, according to police and state officials.
“The patient got into the truck with the keys in it and drove the truck through a large gate and off the campus,” said Lt. Chris Lawler, a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department. The patient “didn’t try very hard to evade capture” and was located by the hospital’s security team before police officers arrived, he said.
The Seattle Times reported that the patient ended up at Steilacoom High School, where he was found in the school’s library and returned to Western, said Chris Wright, a spokesperson for the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the hospital.
A hospital staffer was injured after falling off the truck and was hospitalized, Wright said.
It’s been five years since patients escaping from the state’s 857-bed hospital in Lakewood brought intense scrutiny to its security measures. Since then, the hospital has struggled with a lengthy list of safety and health lapses that resulted in losing federal certification — and $53 million a year in federal aid.
ATV rider struck and killed by train near Wolf Point
WOLF POINT, Mont. — A Wolf Point man died over the weekend when he was struck and killed by a westbound train while crossing the railroad tracks on an all-terrain vehicle, the Montana Highway Patrol reports.
The collision happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the community of Oswego, which is about 12 miles west of Wolf Point in northeastern Montana, the patrol said.
The 27-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the patrol said.