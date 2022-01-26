University of Washington to return to in-person learning
SEATTLE — The University of Washington and Seattle University will return to in-person learning at the end of January after starting winter quarter online because of a omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 cases.
A letter from President Ana Mari Cauce to students on Monday said COVID-19 cases locally are declining, allowing the school to proceed with returning to in-person classes, KIRO-TV reported.
“The improving public health situation and the resulting reduction in coronavirus-related disruptions allow us to follow through with our plans to return to largely in-person classes and learning experiences on Monday, Jan. 31,” Cauce wrote in the letter.
Eduardo M. Peñalver, the president of Seattle University, also wrote to students and staff Monday to say that classes would resume in-person on Jan. 31. The school had opted to go remote earlier, also because of the rise in COVID-19 cases
Cauce wrote that students should expect their classes to be in the original format listed in the time schedule unless told otherwise. Accommodations can be requested by those with health-related conditions or needs that put them at heightened risk, according to the letter.
The school announced in December that most classes would be held online for the first week of winter quarter in January. Remote instruction was extended as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
Guns stolen in Yakima Fish & Wildlife office break-in; man arrested
YAKIMA — A man has been arrested in connection with stealing 15 to 20 firearms from a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife building in Yakima earlier this month, police said.
The Yakima Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday and booked him into Yakima County Jail.
The guns were stolen Jan. 2 after someone entered secured fencing and cut a hole in the side of the building, according to police.
The person arrested was identified through a palm print at the scene and other evidence, according to the news release.
Because guns were stolen during the incident, the case has been moved to the U.S. Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and police say federal charges are possible.
The name of the man arrested won’t be released until he is formally arraigned, police said.
Oregon man pleads guilty to stealing virus-relief money
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in a scheme to steal money intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal prosecutors.
Benjamin Tifekchian, 47, of Portland, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to bank fraud as part of a plea deal, U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon said in a news release.
In 2019, Tifekchian incorporated Bencho Jewelry Inc. in Oregon, was the sole owner and officer, and never generated more than $500 in revenue per year, court documents say.
After Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans amid the pandemic, Tifekchian successfully obtained more than $884,000 in a Paycheck Protection Program loan. He falsely claimed Bencho employed 78 people and had an average monthly payroll of $353,698.
Tifekchian used some of the money to pay for gambling and vacations before Bank of America froze the loan funds, suspecting fraud.
His fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans were denied. A federal grand jury in Portland indicted Tifekchian last year on bank fraud and wire fraud charges.
Tifekchian faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. With his continued acceptance of responsibility, the government will recommend Tifekchian be sentenced to at least 21 months in prison. Tifekchian has agreed to pay over $900,000 in restitution.
Idaho law enforcement officers shoot man after standoff in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — Law enforcement officers in northern Idaho shot a man they described as armed and suicidal after an hours-long standoff at a Dalton Gardens home Monday evening.
Neither the man’s condition nor his name were released.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and officers from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were called to a report of a suicidal and armed man at a home near Dalton Elementary School around 2 p.m. Some officers worked to get the elementary students safely released to buses and parents, while others responded to the home.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement that the law enforcement officers communicated with the man while he was inside the home, and that he repeatedly threatened to shoot law enforcement officers and others.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the man “brandished a weapon” at officers just before 5:30, and deputies and officers shot at him. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.
The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.