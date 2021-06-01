Spokane man flees troopers in high-speed chase in Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE — A Spokane man was tased Sunday afternoon following a dangerous high-speed chase in northern Idaho.
Idaho State Police said 33-year-old Jonathon D. Lewis was driving a Hyundai SUV erratically on Interstate 90 and trying to pass other vehicles between lanes, CBS2 reported.
Troopers learned the SUV had been stolen and tried pulling Lewis over. That’s when he took off at a high rate of speed, police said. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve quickly. He then collided with the trooper’s vehicle.
The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds higher than 110 mph. Lewis eventually collided with two more vehicles, police said. A spike strip was used to end the chase.
Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet and a Kootenai County deputy used a taser to take him into custody. No injuries were reported in the collisions.
He was charged on a fugitive warrant with misdemeanor DUI, felony possession of stolen property, felony eluding, two counts of felony assault on an officer, misdemeanor providing false information to officers, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
It was not immediately known if Lewis has a lawyer.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor that crossed road
HAZELTON, Idaho — A man from Hazelton is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor.
The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 at E. 990 S., just east of Hazelton, KTVB reported.
Idaho State Police said 46-year-old Rigoberto Avila Gomez was headed east on the highway in a tractor pulling an open-top agricultural trailer. Avila Gomez turned left across the westbound lane, failing to yield to an oncoming motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider, identified as 46-year-old Todd D. Bell of Hazelton, hit the side of the tractor. Bell died from his injuries at the scene, police say.
The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours. The incident remains under investigation by state police.
Man rescued after falling from kayak in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour.
Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side, KOMO-TV reported.
He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion.
The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.
63-year-old man dies in fall while climbing on Mount Hood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 63-year-old man died Sunday morning after falling 500 feet while descending Mount Hood, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, had been climbing with his adult son when he fell at the 10,500-foot level on the Old Chute Route, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue coordinators set up a command post at Timberline Lodge and called in other teams to help with the effort.
Rescue teams navigated what deputies said was a difficult terrain and hazards from hydrogen sulfide and other toxic gases venting from fumaroles along the route as they made their way to the accident scene.
They made visual contact with the fallen climber, who was not moving. They reached him by setting up rope systems, while also checking toxic-gas levels to ensure rescuers could safely reach the man.
When rescuers reached the climber, he was dead. The mission then became a recovery mission. Teams loaded the body onto a skiable rescue litter basket, and at 4:20 p.m. they began making their way down the mountain to Timberline Lodge.
The climber’s name will be released after his family is notified, deputies said.
Man fatally shot at Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — A 31-year-old man was shot to death Monday at a homeless campsite area in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood.
The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. at Olga Park, a grassy median area near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, according to Detective Valerie Carson, spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department.
Witnesses said that before the incident, the victim had left his tent to speak with the suspected shooter, The Seattle Times reported. Several people called 911 to report sounds of gunfire. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
He died at the scene.
Homicide investigators cordoned off the area to search for evidence and have not arrested a suspect, Carson said. Police have yet to describe a possible motive for the shooting.