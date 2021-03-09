Virus aid package includes funding for train through Montana
KALISPELL, Mont. — The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill approvec by the U.S. Senate over the weekend includes funding for Amtrak’s Empire Builder route, which runs through northern Montana and other states.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester proposed the legislation to provide up to $166 million to reinstate furloughed Amtrak employees and restore daily service on the carrier’s routes, the Daily Inter Lake reported. The bill now moves to the House where it is expected to be approved before heading to the desk of President Joe Biden to sign.
The Empire Builder and other long-distance routes were cut because of a massive decline in passengers as a result of the pandemic. The company furloughed about 1,250 employees nationwide.
The Empire Builder route was reduced to operating three days a week between Chicago and Seattle and Portland, Oregon. It services a dozen communities in Montana, including Whitefish, where more than 55,000 passengers board or disembark annually.
“Folks on the Hi-Line depend on Amtrak to stay connected, and its full return will boost the economy and create good-paying jobs across the region,” Tester said.
Oregon to spend $325M to help students catch up on their learning
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon leaders plan to spend up to $325 million in state and federal money to help fill the gaps in students’ pandemic-year learning with summer programs.
Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders announced Monday that they will devote $250 million in state money to the effort of making up educational ground lost amid COVID-19 shutdowns and remote learning, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. They’ll also add $75 million in federal money to that effort.
The largest expenditure will be $90 million for grants that will add summer enrichment activities for students in grades K-8. Another $72 million will be for grants districts can use to help high school students catch up over the summer.
Last week, the governor ordered all Oregon public schools to provide in-person instruction this spring. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade must return to campus on or before the week of March 29, and students in grades 6-12 must be back before the week of April 19.
Three killed in Montana car crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people were killed in a weekend car crash in western Montana that left a fourth victim hospitalized.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s office said Monday that 42-year-old Melodi Johnson and her 14-year-old daughter, Abigail Johnson, of Dayton were killed in Saturday’s crash, along with Kevin Hunt, 28, of Kalispell.
A 14-year-old passenger who was riding with the Johnsons was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for unspecified injuries, the Missoulian reported.
Montana Highway Patrol believe Hunt was driving north on Montana Highway 35 when his GMC truck crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Caravan that was being driven by Johnson in the opposite direction. The truck caught fire and was engulfed in flames.
Two people found dead with gunshot wounds in Philomath, Ore., home
PHILOMATH, Ore. — Two people in their 50s were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a Philomath home west of Corvallis on Sunday morning, police said.
A Philomath Police Department officer arrived at the residence after someone there called 911 and hung up, KOIN reported.
When the officer did not receive a response from anyone at the residence, a deputy from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrived and they forced their way inside, police said.
Police said they found 53-year-old Merry Rath and 55-year-old Carl Rath dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
An official cause of death is yet to be determined for both of them.
Two drives killed in Portland crash
PORTLAND — Authorities say two drivers were killed in a crash on the Glenn L. Jackson Bridge in Portland.
KOIN report s the wreck involving two vehicles on northbound Interstate 205 on the bridge was reported about 1 a.m. Monday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said one of the vehicles was heading in the wrong direction.
Officers arrived to find one car “fully engulfed by flames,” according to the Portland Police Bureau. Both drivers died at the scene.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Everett shooting
EVERETT, Wash. — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on a community transit bus in Everett Sunday night.
Everett police said the two men were on a bus traveling on Evergreen Way when they got into an altercation, KING5 reported. One man pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the other man, police said.
Police and firefighters received the call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they started giving CPR to the victim, but he died at the scene, police said.
The bus driver was able to pull over when the shooting happened and waited for police to arrive.
The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.