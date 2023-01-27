1 dead, 1 hurt in head-on crash on the Hanford highway near Vernita Bridge
One driver is dead and another hurt in an early head-on crash on Washington State Route 24, south of the Vernita Bridge on the Hanford nuclear site.
Investigators believe a Chevy Colorado pickup was heading west on the highway about 3:30 a.m. when the driver crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
The pickup collided with a GMC Rally van. The crash killed the pickup driver, who died at the scene.
The driver’s name has yet to be released pending notification of relatives, said the WSP.
The other driver, Jeffrey D. Lewis, 40, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His condition was not immediately available.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The crash caused traffic to back up for miles, Trooper Chris Thorson said on Twitter.
Hanford nuclear reservations workers were notified to find alternate routes during the morning commute.
Yakima police respond to shooting on North First Street
A Yakima man was shot in the stomach Thursday, and police said the incident was gang related.
Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Izunza said four juveniles between ages 12 and 16 got into an argument with a 28-year-old man around noon Thursday,
The man was shot in the abdomen on North First Street and H Street, and he walked to the 700 block of North First Street, she said. He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Izunza, who described the shooting as gang related, said the four juveniles were detained the Jack in Box in I Street.
