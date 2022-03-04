Montana recreational marijuana sales increase in February
HELENA, Mont. — The sale of recreational marijuana in Montana increased slightly in February while medical marijuana sales declined compared to January’s numbers, according to the state Department of Revenue.
About $13 million in adult-use cannabis products were sold from Jan. 31 through Feb. 27, up from $12.8 million in the first 30 days it could be legally sold, the agency said.
Medical marijuana sales dropped from $9.7 million in January to $9.2 million in February.
The 20% tax on adult-use marijuana products has brought in about $5.1 million to the state while the 4% medical marijuana tax has totaled over $757,000 so far this year.
State fiscal analysts projected the recreational cannabis market could see $130 million in sales this year, but after the first two months, sales are on pace to reach $150 million, the Montana State News Bureau reported.
Washington to get $183M from Purdue Pharma settlement
SEATTLE — Washington will receive $183 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family as a result of the state’s lawsuit over the widely abused prescription painkiller OxyContin, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced.
The settlement amount is more than double what the state was initially slated to get under a prior bankruptcy plan, announced last year. Under that plan, which Ferguson objected to in August, Washington would have gotten $70 million.
Ferguson and nine other state attorneys general argued that the proposed settlement had been far too lenient and allowed the Sackler family, which founded and owns Purdue Pharma, to walk away with a “legal shield for life.”
As part of that proposal, the Sackler family did not file for personal bankruptcy but contributed $4.5 billion in exchange for immunity from future claims. The family pulled nearly $11 billion out of Purdue since 2008, according to an audit introduced during the company’s bankruptcy proceedings.
A federal judge in New York agreed with Ferguson’s argument and rejected the proposed settlement in December.
“We stood up to the Sacklers and forced them to relinquish more of their fortune to help undo the damage they caused,” Ferguson said in a statement Thursday.
The plan agreed to Thursday must still be approved by the bankruptcy court.
‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves Spokane for Washington, D.C.
SPOKANE — Onlookers cheered from overpasses as a string of cars drove down Interstate 90 as part of a “Freedom Convoy,” which organizers say is headed to Washington D.C., in protest of COVID-19 restrictions.
Wednesday’s event left Spokane with about a half-dozen semitrucks and about 75 other vehicles. At least 100 people gathered on overpasses to cheer them on.
The Spokesman-Review reported the convoy is a spinoff from a protest in Canada started by truckers upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.
Many attendees said they supported “medical freedom” and wanted mask mandates to end.
Mask mandates already are ending across the country after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week removed strong mask recommendations for much of the country. Washington’s indoor mask mandate is set to end March 12.
Organizers Heidi and Gene Westgate said they planned the convoy in about a week from their Renton home. The real estate agents said they’re against both government and private company mandates.
Semitruck driver Chris Musey of Spokane said he decided to join the convoy because he believes the 2020 election was fraudulent. Courts have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.