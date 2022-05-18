Native American man sues police alleging bogus detention
PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawsuit alleges a Salem, Ore., police officer accused a Native American man of stealing a car he was working on, grabbed him, shoved him onto the hood of his police car and handcuffed him with no justification for arrest.
The lawsuit says the officer then placed Christopher Garza in the back of his patrol car and learned that Garza lived and worked at the auto shop property, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Garza on Tuesday filed the federal civil rights suit against Salem police and Salem Officer David Baker, a nine-year member of the department.
He alleges Baker held him on Sept. 17, 2021, with no reasonable suspicion or probable cause, used excessive force to handcuff him and violated his constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure.
Garza was with two Latino men at about 12:30 a.m. when Baker drove up, according to the lawsuit and a police report. One of them, a friend of Garza’s, had driven there because his car had overheated, according to Jason Kafoury, an attorney representing Garza, 47.
Angela Hedrick, a Salem police spokesperson, said the department would not comment on the pending litigation.
The suit seeks $20,000 in damages to cover Garza’s medical costs, seeks unspecified noneconomic damages for his “personal violation” and “racial stigmatization” and punitive damages to deter officers from stopping people without reasonable suspicion.
Washington man sentenced to 16 years in beating death
TACOMA, Wash. — A federal judge on Monday ordered a King County man to serve 16 years in prison after he was convicted of beating and bludgeoning to death a Northern California woman who traveled to the Seattle area and was engaged in an intimate relationship with the married suspect.
Alejandro J. Aguilera Rojas, 25, of Renton, was sentenced to 200 months in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 slaying of the 21-year-old woman, KOMO-TV reported.
Her body was found on Valentine’s Day in the Olympic National Forest. He pleaded guilty to the murder charge last December, prosecutors said. Aguilera Rojas was having a sexual relationship with the victim but was hiding it from his wife and family.
Aguilera Rojas picked up the woman Feb. 10, 2020, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Her identity has not been publicly disclosed. The two traveled to Sequim, prosecutors said.
At some point, he attacked the woman, killing her by beating and stabbing her. A broken and bloody tequila bottle, box cutter and knife were located near the victim’s body. There was no identification on the body.
Her body was found on Feb. 14 in the Olympic National Forest off of an arterial road in the Buckhorn Wilderness.
Two climbers rescued after a crevasse fall on Mount Rainier
MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Two climbers were rescued by helicopter Friday after one fell into a crevasse the day before on Mount Rainier.
The climbers had been in contact with the National Park Service beginning Wednesday evening, when they stopped their summit bid at 12,800 feet because of adverse weather, according to the NPS. They didn’t initially ask for assistance, the Seattle Times reported.
But the climbers called for help Thursday after one of them fell 80 feet into a crevasse at about 12,200 feet above sea level and suffered arm and leg injuries, officials said.
The climber who fell was able to communicate with Mount Rainier National Park dispatchers, as well as his partner on the Kautz Glacier, but authorities could not immediately launch a rescue effort because of deep snow, limited visibility and strong and erratic winds, according to the Park Service.
Heavy winds thwarted rescuers’ efforts to reach the climbers Friday morning, but rescuers were able to reach the pair several hours later.
Canyon County man arrested for alleged child porn possession
CALDWELL — A Canyon County man was arrested Monday for alleged possession of child pornography, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The 52-year-old Caldwell man was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho filed a complaint, a news release from the AG’s office said. The ICAC unit is works with a task force that’s made up of federal, state and local law enforcement.
The release specified that a complaint “is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence.”