Bear injures hiker in Yellowstone National Park
HELENA, Mont. — A bear attacked and injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park Friday morning, marking the first incident of a bear injuring a person in the park this year, park officials reported.
A 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs when he encountered what he believe to be two grizzly bears. One bear attacked and injured the hiker.
The man sustained significant injuries in his lower extremities but was able to hike out on his own. He was transported to Livingston Hospital by park ambulance, Yellowstone officials reported.
The Beaver Ponds Trail, where the hiker was injured, is closed until further notice. Park officials reported that staff were sweeping the area to ensure no other hikers remained on the trail.
Park officials urged visitors to stay 100 yards away from bears at all times, carry bear spray, stay alert, make noise, and hike in groups of three or more.
The last bear-related incident in Yellowstone was in June 2020, when a grizzly bear knocked a woman to the ground and scratched her thigh.
A grizzly bear attacked a man just outside the national park in April, leading to his death.
Two named as suspects in girl’s death on Crow Reservation
BILLINGS, Mont. — Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a young girl whose body was found on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death.
Authorities have not said how they believe Mildred Alexis Old Crow died before her body was found in February near Garryowen, about 40 miles north of the Montana-Wyoming border.
But following a forensic analysis, the Big Horn County Attorney’s office indicated in a statement that Mildred was six years old at the time of her death. That would mean she died within weeks of when authorities said Mildred was last seen in the custody of the two suspects in March 2019.
Veronica Tierza Dust and Roseen Lincoln Old Crow, both 34, were arrested Nov. 2020 as suspects in Mildred’s disappearance. The two were named by Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris as suspects in the ongoing investigation into the girl’s death on Thursday.
They were convicted in tribal court in April on charges of misdemeanor endangerment and custodial interference and sentenced to 18 months in tribal jail and a $2,000 fine.
The Crow Tribal Court does not prosecute major crimes on the reservation. Those are handled by state or federal prosecutors.
Penalties issued against Connell High over racist incident
CONNELL, Wash. — The South Central Athletic Conference in Washington has issued penalties after a racist incident during a high school basketball game between the Connell girl’s team and visiting Zillah.
During the recent game Connell fans were seen and heard making monkey sounds and gestures at Black players from Zillah High School.
KEPR-TV said the conference on Thursday imposed the following sanctions against Connell High School, which is located north of Pasco:
The Connell boys and girls basketball teams will end their seasons on June 5, and neither team will be allowed to play in the post-season.
The SCAC League Championship Wrestling event that was to be held at Connell has been moved and will now take place in Wapato.
Connell fans, parents and students will no longer be allowed at any SCAC athletic event starting May 26. This ban will last until June 12.
“The SCAC encourages and promotes good sportsmanship by student-athletes, coaches, parents and spectators,” the league said in a news release. “We strive to create a competitive, yet positive, atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.”
Everett man sentenced to nearly 29 years in stomping death
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison for the “savage” stomping murder of an Everett woman.
One week after a jury convicted him, Jamel Alexander’s defense attorneys maintained he would have been acquitted if jurors knew about “crucial evidence” they weren’t allowed to see. Superior Court Judge George Appel disagreed, the Everett Herald reported.
“You took her life in the most demeaning and savage way you could manage,” Appel said Thursday. “The jury did not make a mistake. There is no reasonable doubt. You murdered Shawna Brune.”
At 9 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019, a man walking his dog found Brune’s battered body near a parking lot, according to court documents. Brune was nude. Shoe prints marked her body in a crosshatch pattern. An autopsy showed she suffered broken facial bones and brain swelling.
With the help of other security footage, detectives identified Alexander as the suspect. He told detectives he paid Brune $100 for a sex act that night, but did not harm her.
Alexander was found guilty of first-degree murder.
Defense attorneys argued the jury would not have convicted him had they been shown two pieces of evidence: Brune’s diary, which was found in her purse near the crime scene, and an alleged confession by two people who knew Brune.