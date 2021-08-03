Woman fatally shot in Tacoma has been identified
TACOMA — A woman shot to death in Tacoma last weekend has been identified.
Heather Lee Mason Tucker, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds July 24, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 900 block of North Pearl Street after several people reported hearing gunshots.
Tucker was found suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have not released details about what led up to the homicide or a possible motive.
Nobody has been arrested.
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Gonzaga campus
SPOKANE — Police arrested a man after a fatal shooting early Monday morning in north Spokane.
Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez, 38, was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Hamilton Street after several callers reported a shooting, Spokane police said in a news release.
Officers arrested Lopez-Gutierrez about 20 minutes after the shooting, Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Early investigating led police to believe the suspect and the victim likely knew each other, the news release said, and that a fight between the two broke out in a bar and then moved outside.
That’s when the victim, whose name was not released as of Monday evening, was shot in the parking lot, the release said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call (509) 456-2233 and to reference incident No. 2021-20130105.
Man with gunshot wound crashes after driving 2 miles in Pasco
PASCO — A driver who was shot in the arm in Pasco Sunday night drove about two miles before crashing his truck into a utility box.
People called police just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report hearing gunshots near the intersection of Road 37 and Park Street, Pasco police said on a Facebook post.
Around the same time, a red pickup truck hit a utility box just down the road at the corner of 26th Avenue and Sylvester Street. The truck had three bullet holes and the driver was wounded in the left arm.
The driver confirmed he had just driven away from where the shots were fired, but didn’t have any descriptions of possible suspects.
He was taken to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injury.
He had a dog in his truck but it was not hurt.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Officer David Dillsworth at dillsworthd@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-22612.