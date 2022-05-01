Avista seeks increases to natural gas rates in Washington and Idaho
Avista Corp. customers in Washington and Idaho might see an increase to their natural gas bills in the coming months.
The utility filed a Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) request to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, Avista announced Friday.
Avista would not profit off the changes, the company says; rather, PGA requests are filed by utilities to adjust rates based on the costs of wholesale natural gas, according to the Washington utilities commission.
“Since the last PGA filings were made, the price of wholesale natural gas has continued to rise with dramatic sustained increases since late March, with prices reaching levels not seen in over 13 years,” the company said in the release. “About 40% of an Avista natural gas customer’s bill is the combined cost of purchasing natural gas on the wholesale market and transporting it to Avista’s system.”
If approved, the changes would take effect July 1. Residential natural gas customers in Washington, who use an average of 67 therms per month, would see their monthly bills rise from $64.86 to $72.66, an approximately 11.7% increase, according to Avista.
In Idaho, residential natural gas customers who use an average of 63 therms per month would see their monthly bills rise from $55.86 to $61.30, or approximately 9.7%.
“As the effects of inflation impact the entire country, the cost of doing business is going up for all companies and industries,” the company said in the release. “This filing is an effort to incrementally align customers’ rates with the market conditions.”
California man leads Oregon police on chase in ambulance
PORTLAND — Oregon State Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Winnetka, Calif., man who led them on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance.
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Portland on Friday night, KPTV reported. The driver started to run, but returned and stole Woodland ambulance that had responded.
The driver took the ambulance north into Portland, where police soon started receiving calls about it driving on sidewalks and the wrong way down one-way streets.
Officers tried to pin the ambulance but the driver rammed a cruiser, hit a building and continued driving. Eventually the driver got on I-5 southbound.
Police arrested him after he stopped the ambulance and tried to get into another car on the freeway. Authorities said he had a blood alcohol content of .21, nearly three times the legal limit.
No more cars allowed at popular Tri-Cities park after shooting, vandalism
Kennewick — The Top of the World Park in south Richland — popular with teens, young adults and photographers — has been closed to cars.
The park above an upscale neighborhood was the site of a shooting in November and city staff have also had to deal with vandalism there.
“In an effort to promote a safe user experience, and protect property assets, the Glenwood Overlook Park, also known as, ‘Top of the World Park,’ will be limited to non-motorized access effective today,” the city of Richland announced Friday.
The park at 1180 Glenwood Court opens at dawn and closes at dusk, but has still been popular at night for its sweeping view of the Tri-Cities lights over the Hills West neighborhood.
Visitors now can park in the cul-de-sac at the end of Glenwood Court or the gravel parking lot south of the hill on Englewood Drive. Barriers are being placed to block vehicle access to the park.
On Nov. 12, a gunshot victim arrived at a Tri-Cities hospital and reported several people approached their car sometime after 1 a.m.
The two people in the car later drove away and shots were fired at their car, wounding one of them several times.
Yakima sisters found Mocel Mezcal company, release first batch
YAKIMA — Mocel Mezcal, an online spirits company founded by Yakima sisters Rosalinda and Elizabeth Mendoza, has released its first batch of ultra-premium artisanal mezcal for sale.
Mocel uses two ingredients — 100% agave and water — and distills the mezcal in a wooden still unique to the Michoacán region. The time-honored and time-intensive distillation process results in limited, small batches, each with a distinct flavor profile, the sisters said.
The sisters say Mocel is inspired by the mountainous region of Michoacán, Mexico, where the Mendoza family comes from, and the region’s centuries-old mezcal artisanship and culture.
“Our parents were farmworkers in the Yakima Valley who immigrated from Michoacán, Mexico,” Rosalinda said. “Our family taught us early on the value and labor in cultivating real food and drinks.”
“Today who is drinking and how they are drinking are changing. Consumers seek connection with the products they consume,” Elizabeth added. “We want to forge a mezcal culture in the United States that honors our history, the 400 years of mezcal artisanship, and the power of a shared experience to bring people together.”