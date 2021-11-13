Police: Corrections officer was assaulted during jail cell check
YAKIMA — A corrections officer in Yakima is in critical but stable condition at a hospital after an assault by a man in custody during a routine jail cell check, police said.
On Thursday afternoon, a Yakima police corrections officer was assaulted by a 37-year-old man in custody at the Yakima Municipal Jail, Yakima Police said in a news release.
Police said the officer was rendered unconscious during the attack.
Officers restrained the man and took him into custody after he refused to surrender, according to police. Officers also administered first aid to the corrections officer until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on assault charges. The Yakima Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is leading an investigation.
The names of the corrections officer and man suspected of assault were not released.
Oregon police trooper hurt in pursuit crash is identified
ST. HELENS, Ore. — A Oregon State Police Trooper who was critically injured on U.S. Route 30 near St. Helens Thursday has been identified.
Officials released a statement Friday morning identifying the trooper as John Jeffries, KOIN-TV reported. Jeffries retired from the FBI after 20 years and started working with Oregon State Police in March. He’s been stationed at the St. Helens worksite.
Troopers were pursuing a driver when police said the driver rammed a state patrol car and struck Jeffries around 3:30 p.m.
Jeffries was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland and was reported to be critically injured.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
In an emailed statement Friday, FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey said Jeffries served with honor in the FBI as a case agent, pilot, firearms instructor and SWAT team member until 2016.
No other information is available at this time, including why the suspect was being pursued.
Two boys rescued from a storm drain in heavy rain
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two 12-year-old boys sucked into a storm drain by a current of rainwater were rescued Thursday by Federal Way police who found them clinging to a ladder in the drain’s concrete basin.
The boys were playing in a a whirlpool of storm water runoff in a wooded area northeast of the Kitts Corner Apartments in the area of 34000 Pacific Highway South, according to a police news release. The heavy rain created streams with strong currents that flowed downhill into a basin, Cmdr. Cary Murphy said.
Two officers and a Kitts Corner maintenance worker removed a heavy iron cover over the concrete basin that had prevented the boys from getting out on their own, the Seattle Times reported.
South King County Fire and Rescue treated one of the boys for a cut on his leg and the other boy went home without injuries, according to the news release. Maintenance crews continue to investigate the incident, according to the news release.