Jury finds parents guilty of starving their 5-year-old daughter to death
BEND, Ore. — A jury has convicted a Redmond couple of starving their 5-year-old adopted daughter to death.
A jury arrived at the unanimous verdict Friday after a weekslong trial, finding Sacora Horn-Garcia and Estevan Garcia guilty of murder by abuse and criminal mistreatment, local news media reported.
Garcia and Horn-Garcia were charged for the death of Maliyha Hope Garcia. She weighed 24 pounds at the time of her death. They both faced two counts each of first-degree criminal mistreatment under the theory they intentionally withheld food and medical care.
Instead of murder, the jury could have opted to convict the couple of manslaughter.
Maliyha was adopted by the couple shortly after the girl was born and tested positive for methamphetamines.
Woman sues after husband is killed in hunting accident in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The widow of an Oregon elk hunter has filed a $960,000 lawsuit against the man’s hunting partner following an accidental shooting.
Vicki VanCleave, George VanCleave’s widow, filed the lawsuit against Richard Toubeaux in Baker County Circuit Court, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday.
The lawsuit says 76-year-old George VanCleave died Feb. 19 after Toubeaux checked to see if his rifle was loaded and it fired, the bullet striking and killing VanCleave.
The Baker County sheriff’s office investigated the shooting involving the two Baker City men that occurred about 50 miles southwest of Baker City and decided not to pursue charges after determining it was an accident.
Killing of orphaned Idaho black bear cub by IDFG offier raises questions
KETCHUM, Idaho — Questions are being raised after an Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer killed an orphaned black bear cub in Hailey last week rather than send it to a rehabilitation facility.
Terry Thompson of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game told the Idaho Mountain Express that the agency generally doesn’t consider big game animals for rehabilitation. Thompson said the agency killed the cub rather than send it to a rehabilitation facility because success isn’t guaranteed, and Idaho already has a healthy black bear population.
Sally Maughan of Idaho Black Bear Rehab said that facility has had plenty of success raising bear cubs without habituating them to humans and releasing them into the wild.
Of 225 cubs, 212 were released into the wild. Only four were euthanized due to human-bear conflicts.
She said the public cares about what happens to orphaned and injured cubs.
Marshals arrest escaped Montana inmate who was on the run for week
BUTTE, Mont. — An inmate who escaped from a county jail in western Montana is back in custody after a week on the run.
U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Tory Gee of Sheridan on Friday on a farm outside Charlo north of Missoula after a foot chase, the Montana Standard reported.
The U.S. Marshal for Montana, Rod Ostermiller, said authorities had received a tip that Gee might be hiding in an outbuilding there. Gee escaped from the Jefferson County jail on Oct. 11 and is suspected of stealing two pickups while he was at large.
He was arrested on Aug. 17 on suspicion of assault with a weapon while on probation. He has previous convictions for assault with a weapon and burglary and is registered as a violent offender in Montana.
Searchers rescue Pacific Crest Trail hiker who was lost in snowstorm
SALEM, Ore. — Searchers in the Oregon mountains have saved a hiker who got lost while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail in a snowstorm.
Robert Campbell, who is 50 and originally from the Philadelphia area, was found wet, cold and exhausted Friday in the only shelter he could find — a pit toilet in a closed campground.
Campbell credited the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with saving his life, saying he could not have made it through another night. Heavy snow was forecast through Saturday evening in the Cascade Range.
Canadian company pleads guilty to importing rejected fish
SEATTLE — A Canadian seafood company has pleaded guilty to importing previously rejected fish into the United States.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Seven Seas Fish Company of Richmond, British Columbia, and its 78-year-old owner, John Heras, admitted they sold more than 4 tons of potentially adulterated fish from Mexico in the U.S. — after it had already been rejected by the Food and Drug Administration once.
The company agreed to pay a $150,000 fine, and Heras could face as long as a year in prison when he’s sentenced in February.
Prosecutors said the FDA initially rejected the fish, a white fish called corvina, in 2014 because one-third of the samples were spoiled. Seven Seas then arranged for it to be shipped legally to its plant in Canada, and sold it back into the U.S., including in Washington state, without notifying U.S. Health and Human Services.
No illnesses have been linked to the sale of the fish in the U.S.