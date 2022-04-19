Man gets time served for attempted arson at courthouse
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has sentenced a 23-year-old man to the approximately year and a half he has spent in custody for an attempted arson at the federal courthouse in Portland.
Prosecutors said Joseph Ybarra lit a device and threw it at the front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse about 3:15 a.m. on July 22, 2020, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
An agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the device fell and Ybarra picked it up and threw it twice more. It didn’t explode and no one was injured.
His lawyer says Ybarra had just arrived in Portland and had intended to turn himself into authorities on an arrest warrant but he was unable to enter the Justice Center because of a crowd protesting police brutality.
Instead, he “got wrapped up in it,” said his lawyer, Andrew Kohlmetz.
Ybarra was intoxicated at the time and suffers from schizophrenia, his lawyer said.
Ex-Coos Bay cop convicted on 20 child sex abuse counts
COOS BAY, Ore. — A former longtime Coos Bay police officer has been convicted on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.
After a trial in Coos County, Terry Scott Rogers was convicted on all counts, The (Wenatchee) World reported.
According to court records, Rogers was arrested Sept. 20, 2021, on 18 felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. The indictment claimed Rogers had sexual contact with a minor starting in 2012, when the child was 12. The indictment alleges the actions continued until 2018.
Rogers was indicted on two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, eight counts of first-degree sex abuse, five counts of luring a minor and two counts of third-degree sex abuse.
Kristin Edmunson, communications director with agency, confirmed Rogers was convicted on all the counts.
Before his arrest, Rogers had been a police officer in Coos Bay for 22 years. He was terminated shortly after his arrest.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say one man died and three juveniles were injured in a shooting Sunday night in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man that had been killed and three males under the age of 18 that had been shot. All of the minors were taken to the hospital. Police said one of the minors had injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.
Police closed the road in the area for a time during the investigation.
Police didn’t release any additional information about the shooting, which remains under investigation.
Searchers recover body of teen missing after kayak accident
SWAN LAKE, Mont. — Search teams have recovered the body of one of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in Swan Lake in northwestern Montana last week, Lake County official said Monday.
The body of a female was recovered in 86 feet of water just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Don Bell said.
Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue have been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds.
They tried to swim to shore, but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported.
The search for the missing male was to resume Monday morning, Bell said.
The names of the teens haven’t been released.
The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit, the sheriff said.
Man injured in I-90 rollover near Ritzville
RITZVILLE, Wash. — An Enumclaw man was injured after being thrown from his vehicle on April 12, when the truck he was driving rolled over on westbound I-90 about five miles west of Ritzville, according to the Washington State Patrol.
William Winstead, 58, was traveling west in a 1996 Mazda B2300 pickup around 8 p.m. Tuesday when drifted into the median, overcorrected in an attempt to right himself, and flipped his truck over, according to Sgt. Greg Riddell, WSP public information officer for most of Adams County.
The accident took place near the I-90 junction with N. Paha-Packard Road.
As the truck rolled over, Winstead — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was thrown from the vehicle. He was subsequently transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane where he was listed in stable condition before being released later in the week.
“This guy was extremely lucky,” Riddell said.