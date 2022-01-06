County council delays appointing person to replace state Sen. Ericksen
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Council members have voted to delay naming a replacement for state Sen. Doug Ericksen, who died after becoming ill with COVID-19.
The council voted 4-2 at a special meeting Tuesday to delay naming a replacement for the Ferndale Republican until their Jan. 11 meeting, The Bellingham Herald reported.
Council member Ben Elenbaas, one of three candidates for the vacancy, recused himself from the process.
Ericksen, who died last month, represented the 42nd Legislative District that includes northern Bellingham and northern Whatcom County for more than two decades.
Council member Tyler Byrd said any delay would be an injustice to people in that district who need help from Olympia with severe flooding that caused millions in damage in November.
But council member Rud Browne said he compiled a list of questions from residents and wanted answers to those questions from the candidates.
Ericksen was a Republican, so under state law, the Whatcom Republicans — the local GOP organization — submitted three candidates for the County Council to consider.
They include Elenbass, who represents the council’s 5th District, encompassing western Whatcom County, works BP Cherry Point refinery and is a farmer; Simon Sefzik of Ferndale who recently graduated from a conservative Christian college and interned in Congress and at the White House; and Tawsha Dykstra Thompson, a former Bellingham Police sergeant who left the department in December.
Mass Seattle Schools COVID-19 tests show 4% positive rate
SEATTLE — Officials say around 4% of more than 14,000 Seattle Public Schools students and staff who participated in the district’s rapid testing clinics this week tested positive for COVID-19.
Volunteers and district staff administered the tests in pop-up clinics on Sunday and Monday after the state’s largest district received a shipment of 60,000 rapid tests from the state health department. Seattle has about 50,000 students and 7,800 staff.
The Seattle Times reported the testing was intended to help build a forecast of how many staff might be out for quarantine periods and need substitutes, and to slow virus transmission in classrooms after winter break.
Carri Campbell, the district’s assistant deputy superintendent, said in-person instruction is the district’s priority and the primary reason for the pop-up test sites.
The district sent a message to families two weeks ago warning that if cases spiked after the holidays, classes could be moved online temporarily.
Officials were not able to provide a breakdown of the positive cases by staff and students on Tuesday, but Campbell noted that the staff absence rates on Tuesday, the first day of school in the new year, looked typical.
No other school district in Washington state has administered rapid tests in such a manner and scale.
Idaho court vacates conviction of drunken driver in Eagle woman’s death
BOISE — An Eagle man’s felony vehicular manslaughter conviction in the death of a 24-year-old Boise woman has been vacated by the Idaho Supreme Court.
in late 2018, Adam Paulson, 46, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with five years fixed, by 4th District Judge Deborah Bail after his jury trial, but she suspended that sentence and placed him on supervised probation for 15 years. She also ordered him to spend 14 months in jail but gave him credit for the 14 months he had served.
However, in June 2019, Bail revoked Paulson’s probation and imposed his underlying prison sentence after discovering that he had intentionally tampered with a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring device that he was required to wear as a part of his probation.
Now in an opinion published Tuesday, the state’s highest court set aside the vehicular manslaughter conviction, prompting Bail to rescind her decision. Justices said the jury was not informed of key details involving the death of Madeline “Maddie” Duskey, who Paulson fatally struck while she crossed Eagle Road near Riverside Drive in November 2017.
The maximum penalties for felony vehicular manslaughter are 15 years in prison, a $15,000 fine, or both. Prosecutors had asked for 15 years for Paulson, including five before he was eligible for parole.
After the Idaho Supreme Court ruling, the case is now remanded to the 4th District Court.
Armed men try to rob Orchards store
ORCHARDS, Wash. — Two armed men tried to rob the Gas Towne Mini Mart in Orchards on Monday night and pepper-sprayed a clerk who refused to hand over any money, according to the Vancouver, Wash., Police Department.
Vancouver police officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to the market at 10809 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., where two men displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The men ran from the store after pepper-spraying the clerk, according to department spokeswoman Kim Kapp.
Officers did not locate the suspects, Kapp said. Police are continuing to investigate.