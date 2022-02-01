Montana man sentenced to state hospital for mother’s murder
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge sentenced a Billings man to 75 years custody of the state health department for the murder of his mother and other crimes.
Judge Michael Moses sentenced Beau Daniel Papin, 21, in state district court on Friday, after declaring that the defendant who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia was in no condition to realize the severity of his crimes, The Billings Gazette reported.
Papin was charged with deliberate homicide in the Jan 11, 2021, killing of his 41-year-old mother, Jessica. In August, he entered a plea acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict him but not admitting guilt.
Papin also received five years to be served concurrently on charges of robbery and criminal endangerment, under a plea agreement between prosecutors and the defense. Nine other charges were dismissed.
He will serve his sentence at the State Hospital in Warm Springs, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said.
The victim’s father, Robert Papin, said during Friday’s sentencing hearing that he and his wife had adopted the defendant when he was 8 years old.
Robert Papin blamed his daughter’s death on “the demons that (Beau Papin) has had in his head since he was aged 14” and said they had forgiven him.
Boy dies in apparent drowning at Montana hot springs resort
BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities in Montana say they are investigating the apparent drowning of a 14-year-old boy at a hot springs resort pool.
Butte Silver-Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the incident happened Friday at Fairmont Hot Springs west of Butte.
Two off-duty nurses, a bystander and staff members at the resort responded to a medical emergency in the indoor pool area and tried to help the victim until emergency personnel arrived, Fairmont general Manager Steve Luebeck said in a statement Monday that was reported by The Montana Standard.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Kalispell and later pronounced dead, according to Lester.
Fairmont is on the site of a natural hot springs that was first developed for tourism in the late 1800s. The resort built in the 1970s has two indoor pools and two outdoor pools among other tourist amenities.
Man found guilty of child sex abuse sentenced to 41 years
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Klamath Falls man who was found guilty of sexual abuse against a child has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.
Henry Alog Antonio, 55, was sentenced earlier this month by Judge Alycia Kersey, The Herald and News reported.
A jury previously found Antonio guilty on four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.
A secret indictment filed with the Klamath County Circuit Court showed Antonio touched the victim — who at the time was younger than 12 — in a sexual manner on or between May 2016 and May 2018.
The Oregon Department of Corrections calculated Antonio’s earliest possible release date to be Nov. 20, 2062. Antonio would then be required to register as a sex offender and would be on probation for the remainder of his post-prison life.
King County sets record for gun violence in 2021
SEATTLE — Authorities say 88 people were fatally shot and 372 were wounded by gunfire in King County last year, surpassing 2020’s previous record high of 69 firearm-related homicides and 268 shooting injuries.
The Seattle Times reported the King County Prosecutors Office’s on Monday released its 2021 year-end report for its Shots Fired Project, which counts fatal and injury shootings, shootings that result in property damage and those that don’t but can be confirmed through evidence such as shell casings.
Law-enforcement agencies across Washington’s most populous county reported 1,405 shots-fired incidents in 2021, up from 1,025 in 2020 and 858 the year before.
While gun violence has spiked in cities and rural communities across the country, “it’s a uniquely American experience in response to the pandemic” which hasn’t been shared by other countries, said King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.
The Shots Fired Project tracks data from 20 police agencies across King County, but a majority of the shootings are reported by eight of them that account for roughly 79% of the county’s population. They are the Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Federal Way and Des Moines police departments and the King County Sheriff’s Office, which provides policing services to unincorporated King County and 16 contract cities.
Of the 460 gunshot victims, 85% were male, 28% were between the ages of 18 and 24, and 81% were people of color, the report says.
As in previous years, 48% of victims of both fatal and nonfatal shootings were Black and 27% of them were males between 18 and 24, the report says.