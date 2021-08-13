North Cascades Highway reopens, fires continue burning
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The North Cascades Highway has reopened after wildfires forced its closure for nearly a month.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced it reopened the road earlier this week, The Bellingham Herald reported.
Washington state Department of Transportation officials said in a blog post that fire response crews continue to use the highway for staging work. Because of that, speed between mileposts 166 and 172 is reduced to 35 mph and a pilot car is moving traffic through the area, and officials said to expect travel delays.
“There are still fires burning throughout the state that may affect travel and conditions can change quickly,” the post said. “Make sure you have plenty of water, a full tank of gas and have checked our app or travel alert map for the most current information before you head out on a trip.”
The road was initially closed July 12 about 20 miles west of Winthrop and near Early Winters, for fire response. The highway remained open on the west side, allowing access to the North Cascades National Park visitor center at Newhalem and nearby hiking trails, but passage to the east side of the state was not permitted.
COVID-19 outbreak linked to music festival in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore. — Local health leaders are looking into a COVID-19 outbreak linked to an outdoor music festival in eastern Oregon.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said they’ve tied 66 cases to the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest on July 10, KATU-TV reported.
COVID-19 outbreaks linked to outdoor music festivals are raising new concerns about outdoor transmission, he said.
“With delta, some of our assumptions with how safe an outdoor event was, probably aren’t as good as they were with the original version of this virus,” Fiumara said. “I do think it means it’s not as safe as what we were comfortable with.”
Fiumara said five of the 66 people who tested positive were vaccinated. He said 43 of those cases are among Umatilla County residents. Some cases were traced to a party pit area, Fiumara said.
Health leaders continue to encourage those not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine.
“My advice to folks, is first, get vaccinated. It’s not 100 percent, but it will likely keep you out of the hospital and lower your risk of death,” Fiumara said.
Missoula police officer shoots, kills man who fired shot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula police officer shot and killed a 21-year-old man who fled a traffic stop, led the officer on a pursuit through the city and then fired a gun at the officer, police said Thursday.
The incident began in the early morning hours Thursday when the officer stopped a vehicle because the suspect was believed to be driving under the influence.
“During the stop, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee,” police said in a statement. “The pursuit came though Missoula, including the downtown area, where the driver posed a public safety risk, which included traveling at high rates of speed and failing to stop for red lights and stop signs.”
At one point, pedestrians were put at risk while crossing the street at a crosswalk, police said.
When the pursuit ended, the suspect fired a handgun and the officer returned fire, police said in a statement.
The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White said police could not release any further information.
The name of the officer, who has three years of law enforcement experience, has not been released. Officials did not say if the officer was injured.
New federal rule protects southern resident orcas down coast
BREMERTON, Wash. — A federal rule that went into effect July 30 expands protected habitat for the endangered southern resident orcas down the West Coast.
The Center for Biological Diversity pushed for the protections, which designate 15,910 square miles of habitat for wildlife. The protections will expand those in the Salish Sea and along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, down to California’s Point Sur, the Kitsap Sun reported.
More foraging areas, river mouths and migratory routes are protected now. The orcas, which number 75 among three pods, have historically spent their summers in the Puget Sound and the Salish Sea, which were protected as critical habitat in 2006.
“This is an opportunity for not only Oregon but California to recognize these whales are not Washington’s whales,” said Deborah Giles, a research scientist at the University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology. “The Southern Residents are not local, they really are a widely ranging animal all the way down to Monterrey,”
The rule follows a 2019 court-ordered agreement achieved after the Center for Biological Diversity sued the Trump administration for failing to issue habitat protections required by the Endangered Species Act, according to a press release.
