Seattle scales back number of bridges to get earthquake retrofit work
SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation now says reinforcing 16 bridges to better withstand earthquakes would cost hundreds of millions of dollars more than once expected.
The Seattle Times reported that instead of 16 bridges, the city now plans to complete seismic retrofits on 11, leaving locations like the Ballard and Fremont bridges off the list.
All told, the estimate for retrofitting the 16 bridges increased from $67 million to $731 million.
City transportation officials say deeper study of the bridges revealed expensive work related to the foundations that run underground and are surrounded by soil that can be at risk of liquefying during an earthquake.
With the specter of a big earthquake, local and state governments have been under pressure for years to do more to prepare. In Seattle, the cuts to seismic work are the latest trouble for the Move Seattle levy, a $930 million property tax package voters approved in 2015. City officials scaled back planned work under the levy after acknowledging costs were rising and city hall had promised more projects than it could finish.
The city’s bridges have come into new spotlight this year, as the city shut down the West Seattle Bridge because of cracking and SDOT told city auditors the department should be spending at least five times as much as it currently spends on bridge maintenance. Earthquake improvements, though, received less outside attention and weren’t considered in the audit report.
Oregon nursing home residents will begin receiving vaccine next week
SALEM, Ore. — The first nursing home residents and staff in Oregon will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.
Oregon has set aside about 10,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses from its first shipment for nursing homes.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that statewide, about half of the people killed by COVID-19 have been older adults in congregate, or group, living settings.
Last week hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign.
Snow brings avalanche dangers to some mountains in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities in western and southern Montana say backcountry travelers face heightened avalanche dangers following recent snowfalls.
Avalanche dangers were listed as high on Monday for portions of the Mission, Swan, Rattlesnake and Bitterroot mountains in western Montana.
High avalanche dangers also were forecast for the Lionhead Range in southern Montana.
Since Friday, authorities say three skiers have been killed in avalanches in Colorado and a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in the Salt River Range in Wyoming. The deaths were the first reported avalanche fatalities in the U.S. for the 2020-2021 season.
Three Montana city governments join efforts in pushing for renewable energy
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from three cities in Montana have united in pushing for more renewable energy sources in the state.
The local governments in Bozeman, Missoula and Helena started an effort to establish a subscriber-based green tariff program with NorthWestern Energy, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
The program would require the utility to offer more renewable energy sources that customers can choose as their electricity source for a special rate, officials said.
Helena and Missoula have a goal to reach 100 percent clean electricity by 2030. Bozeman would join the effort if commissioners approve the city’s climate plan on Tuesday.
Bozeman sustainability program manager Natalie Meyer said the shared goal shows a “degree of unity around a common desire for renewable energy,” but the cities cannot do it alone since electricity options are limited. NorthWestern Energy provides nearly all of the electricity for Bozeman, Helena and Missoula.
Environmental groups have criticized the company for what they say is an insufficient emissions reduction goal and now terminated plans to expand operations at Colstrip power plant.
The utility has agreed to the clean electricity resolution as a result. “It’s a way that we can be responsive to our customer’s needs in the way that they desire to be served,” utility sustainability manager John Bushnell said.
Bushnell said the next step is to work with an advisory group, then determine how big the renewable energy resource will need to be to accommodate the new subscribers. The utility must then work out internally how the program would work, and look for someone to provide the renewable energy sources.
The program would still need approval from the Public Service Commission, which could take months, Bushnell said, adding that the program would be filed to the commission likely in 2022.
Democratic state Rep. Chris Pope said he expects Montana cities like Bozeman to lead the way on a statewide transition to renewable energy.