Firefighters forced to evacuate Boise building after two floors catch fire
BOISE — Everyone was able to safely evacuate a Northwest Boise apartment building after it caught fire early Sunday.
After getting a call about 1:30 a.m., a fire engine with Boise Fire Department Station 9 arrived to the three-story apartment building on North Lakeharbor Lane near Silver Lake.
Firefighters found the first and second floors on fire, with flames blowing out of a bedroom window and up the side of the building.
Crews extinguished it quickly, allowing them to prevent the fire from spreading to the other floor, according to the Fire Department.
All occupants, pets and firefighters were able to get out without injury. It was unknown how many people were displaced by the blaze.
The department said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, but the investigation was continuing.
Suspect wanted after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Parkland
TACOMA — A pedestrian was struck by a driver and killed earlier this month in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The driver didn’t stop, and deputies are seeking help from the public to identify them.
The hit-and-run occurred early Nov. 15 in the 900 block of 108th Street South. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched there at about 3 a.m.
Investigators determined the suspect was traveling west on 108th Street South when they struck the victim, a 31-year-old man, and continued driving. A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said surveillance footage showed that the victim was standing in the street when he was hit.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He has not been publicly identified.
Debris left at the scene indicates that the suspect’s vehicle is a light-colored, 2009-12 Audi A4. Deputies said it would have front-end damage.
Man dies after shooting at Nampa party; police investigate homicide
NAMPA — Police said they are looking into a homicide after a shooting here Saturday night.
Patrol officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound about 11:30 p.m. while responding to reports of a shooting at a party in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way, according to a Nampa Police Department news release.
Officers performed lifesaving measures on the man at the scene before an ambulance drove him to a local hospital, the release said.
At the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.
The department said it is not releasing the man’s name until family members have been notified of his death.
The public is not at risk, according to police. They believe it was “gang related” and an “isolated incident between the involved individuals,” according to the release.
“Activities and statements made during the investigation led detectives to believe there was gang involvement,” Carmen Boeger, Nampa police spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman in an email.
Nampa police had not taken anyone into custody as of Sunday afternoon, Boeger said.
