Church sues city over restricting homeless meal services
BROOKINGS, Ore. — A church is suing a small city along the southern Oregon coast after an ordinance was passed barring churches in residential areas from serving more than two free meals a week to people experiencing homelessness.
Rev. Bernie Lindley of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church said the church in Brookings has been serving the community for decades and picking up the slack where the need exists.
“We have no intention of stopping now and we’re prepared to hold fast to our beliefs,” he said in a news release last week.
The ordinance against serving more than two free meals a week came in response to a petition from people living near the church, who said the church’s programs were creating public safety problems, Jefferson Public Radio reported.
The petition, which refers to the people around St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church as “vagrants” and “undesirables,” was signed by 30 people.
Rt. Rev. Diana Akiyama, the Bishop of the Diocese of Oregon, told the media outlet the city is impeding their right to religious expression.
“We don’t believe city council has the right to tell us to stop taking care of people in need,” Akiyama said.
The Episcopal Diocese of Oregon and St. Timothy’s are asking a federal court in Oregon to declare the ordinance invalid.
Brookings Mayor Ron Hedenskog declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
Study: Homeless make up 70% of Portland pedestrian deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Bureau of Transportation study found that 70% of pedestrians hit and killed by cars last year were homeless, according to a news report.
Of the 27 people hit and killed last year, 19 were homeless, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday. The number of homeless people killed in such crashes in previous years was zero to just a few, said Bureau spokesman Dylan Rivera.
Rivera said it’s not clear exactly what led to the big jump this year, but homeless encampments are increasingly located along freeways and major thoroughfares.
Despite spending tens of millions to reduce traffic fatalities in the past few years under an initiative called Vision Zero, the city saw 63 such deaths last year — the highest number since 1990.
Rivera said he nonetheless believes there are “reasons for hope” that the city’s campaign was working. No bicyclists died in traffic crashes in Portland in 2021, compared with an average of 2.6 traffic deaths over the past five years. And a street redesign project on one busy street with a high number of crashes led to an 80% decline in speeding drivers, he told the station.
Kaia Sand, the head of homeless advocacy group and alternative newspaper Street Roots, said deaths and injuries like the ones cataloged in the report are a reminder of the ways people living on the streets are uniquely vulnerable.
“When I read those numbers, I was astonished, but also the numbers ring true in the sense that in all of these different areas again and again we just see that homelessness and early death are linked,” she said. “All of these tragedies pile up.”
Montana woman gets 85 years in prison for role in homicide
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana woman was sentenced to 85 years in prison Thursday for her role in the fatal shooting of a man during a drug robbery at a motel in Ballantine, a community northeast of Billings.
China Rose Dawn Davis, 31, was convicted in September under the state’s felony murder law for the November 2019 death of Carl Archer Jr., 53. He was shot in the head.
Under the felony murder law, anyone responsible for a forcible felony that leads to the death of another person is also legally responsible for the person’s death.
“But for China’s actions and involvement, I do think that Carl Archer would still be alive,” Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada said during sentencing, The Billings Gazette reported. “There was absolutely a plan in place to rob Carl Archer.”
Seven months after the killing, Davis contacted investigators to report her involvement, court records said.
She said she and co-defendant James Eder planned to rob Archer of “three ounces of dope” because he owed her an ounce for driving him to Nevada and back, court records said. She also acknowledged telling Eder to bring a gun.
Eder is serving a 60-year prison sentence.