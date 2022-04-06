Washington tulip grower and striking workers reach an agreement
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Workers at a large Washington tulip grower who went on strike two weeks ago over pay and better work conditions reached an agreement just before the official start of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival April.
Workers left the tulip and daffodil fields for three days in March and made demands including work gloves, more bathrooms, larger bonuses and no more work off the clock.
Edgar Franks, political director for the independent farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said some of the demands were met in an agreement signed March 30, including bathrooms and the full recovery of lost wages for sick time due to pesticide exposure, Cascadia Daily News reported .
Brent Roozen, a member of the family that owns Washington Bulb did not respond to a request for comment.
The tulip festival takes place in Mount Vernon throughout April.
Wildlife refuge to reopen after $31M restoration project
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The largest habitat restoration project along the lower Columbia River is coming to a close this spring.
The Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge, east of Washougal in Clark County, is slated to reopen May 1 after almost two years of being intermittently closed to the public.
The roughly $31 million project to decrease flooding and increase salmon and steelhead migration was funded in part by the Bonneville Power Administration, the Washington Department of Ecology, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bonneville Environmental Foundation.
Updates include removing a levee that separated the Columbia River from nearby Gibbons Creek, which officials say reopened a natural pathway for salmon and steelhead migration and will prevent the creek from flooding.
Before removing the levee, fish could only bypass the embankment through a fish ladder, which is a series of pools built to allow fish to swim over obstacles like dams. The fish ladder was removed.
The levee was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1960s to prevent the Columbia River from flooding the refuge. However, it exacerbated Gibbons Creek’s flooding, which often spilled into the Port of Camas-Washougal property.
PSU student arrested in fatal shooting in Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland State University student turned himself in to law enforcement after a woman was shot and killed near the school.
KOIN-TV reported that deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keenan Harpole at a family property in Bend, Ore., after he agreed to turn himself in. The 20-year-old, a former running back on the university’s football team, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Harpole had an attorney.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting near Portland State University around 1 a.m. Monday. Police found a woman dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
If the medical examiner determines the woman’s death to be a homicide, it will mark the city’s 26th so far this year, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. That would be one more than Portland had seen by this time last year, which set an all-time record for homicides in the city at 90.
Officials at PSU have offered counseling support to students and said they are “saddened to learn that the epidemic of deadly gun violence that has plagued so many cities has hit close to home.”
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old in stolen car found safe in Snohomish County
BOTHELL, Wash. — An Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who’d been in the back seat of her mother’s car when it was stolen from their Bothell home has been canceled Tuesday after the girl was found safe in Snohomish County.
The girl was reported missing shortly after midnight Tuesday when the family car — with her in it — was taken, according to Bothell police.
The family had just returned from a friend’s house, police said, and the child was alone in the back seat as her mother took another child inside their apartment near Bothell Way Northeast and Northeast 190th Street, Mike Johnson with Bothell police told KIRO News.
“While she was inside, she heard the screeching sound from tires, and when she went out she realized her car was gone while the child was still inside,” said the Amber Alert.
The Amber Alert was canceled after the mother’s car was found in Snohomish County with the girl safe inside.
No additional information was immediately available.