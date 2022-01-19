Feds furious they were not told about police training slide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice have told Portland’s police chief and city attorney to give them all “original, unredacted” Portland police Rapid Response Team training materials, furious the city didn’t make them aware when it knew months ago of a right-wing police training slide that advocated for violence against protesters.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports lawyers are seeking the materials after the city released the PowerPoint training slide Friday. The attorneys wrote that the city of Portland should have reported the Rapid Response Team training materials to the Justice Department when they were developed, as required by the city’s 2014 settlement with the federal agency.
Justice Department attorneys Jared D. Hager and R. Jonas Geissler said they were shown the slideshow only hours before the mayor’s office released it to the media.
They described the training slides as having “varying degrees of offensive content, incorrect guidance and false or misleading information.”
“Had the City informed us of the existence of these training materials at the time, we would have had the opportunity to provide substantial edits and decline to approve the training,” Hager’s and Geissler’s letter said.
Second woman sues King County over prostitution probe in the 1990s
SEATTLE — A woman is suing King County, contending that as a teenage runaway decades ago, sheriff’s deputies investigating a prostitution ring knew she and others were being trafficked but failed “to exercise even the slightest care” to protect her.
The lawsuit says instead, deputies continued an undercover investigation for months before authorities sought to arrest and charge Michael Larry Landry and Rochelle King for promoting prostitution in 1994, The Seattle Times reported.
During that time, the woman — identified in court documents as R.M. — alleges she remained captive, beaten and raped at The Golden Touch massage business and through escorts services until she escaped from the couple’s Bellevue home.
A spokesperson for King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said Friday the office hadn’t been served with the lawsuit and deferred comment to the Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for interim King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall said the Sheriff’s Office is “unable to comment on pending litigation.”
R.M. is the second woman to sue King County recently over sheriff’s deputies’ handling of the undercover probe from late 1992 to mid-1994 into Landry’s and King’s prostitution enterprise, which was operated mostly through massage businesses and escort services.
Kent man arrested after man found fatally shot in apartment
SEATTLE — A Kent man is being held on suspicion of murder and other charges after Seattle police arrested him as he fled in a car from outside a Central District apartment where a 36-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Inside an apartment, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Seattle Times reported. Police and fire crews tried lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene, police said.
Other officers spotted a silver Dodge Challenger fleeing and chased the suspect for several blocks until he crashed, according to police. Officers arrested him.
The 28-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was in court Monday for a first appearance hearing. According to a police probable-cause affidavit, multiple witnesses, including the victim’s 14-year-old son, told officers the suspect shot the victim after an argument during a family gathering at the apartment.
Helena-area men charged after man’s body found in snow
HELENA, Mont. — Two Helena-area men were charged Tuesday with deliberate homicide in the death of a man whose frozen body was discovered along Rimini Road southeast of Helena last week.
Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bail at $75,000 each for Brandon Michael Beckman and Robert John Harvel, 31. They both requested public defenders, but have not been appointed specific attorneys who could comment on their behalf, court officials said. They did not enter pleas.
Beckman and Harvel are charged in the death of Michael Anthony Biggs, 39, of Helena, whose body was found by a snowmobiler Jan. 14. He had been shot in the head.
During the investigation, detectives learned Biggs had cashed a check for a large amount of money in Great Falls on Jan. 10 and that he was gambling at East Helena casinos on Jan. 12.
Based on video from the casinos, and workers who identified Beckman as being one of the men with Biggs, Beckman was interviewed. He denied having anything to do with Biggs’ death, but acknowledged he and Harvel got help after the car they were in got stuck in the snow in the Rimini area.
Beckman said he and Harvel had been using drugs before getting stuck, court records said.