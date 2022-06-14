Psychiatric evaluations of school shooter to remain sealed
SPOKANE — Forensic psychiatric evaluations of Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty to killing a classmate and injuring others in a shooting at Freeman High School in 2017, won’t be made public ahead of his August sentencing.
Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price granted Sharpe’s motion to seal evaluations by mental health professionals of the now 20-year-old shooter, along with a report of mitigating factors prepared by the Spokane County Public Defender’s office.
Sharpe’s attorney, Brooke Foley, argued Friday that the records include Sharpe’s private information, but also information on his parents and siblings, the Spokesman-Review reported.
They also contain information about teachers and other students that Sharpe mentioned during his evaluations, including something that Sharpe told evaluators “triggered” him to commit the shooting that left Sam Strahan dead and three other students injured, Foley said.
Prosecutor Sharon Hedlund deferred to the court’s judgment on the issue.
Liz Goldsmith, mother of Jordan Goldsmith, a teen injured in the shooting, asked Price to make the records public. She said their release could prevent future school shootings.
Price ruled that the documents will remain sealed until the conclusion of the sentencing. Sharpe’s sentencing, originally scheduled to take place this month, is now set for Aug. 10.
King County, Seattle to give child care worker payments
SEATTLE — Citing low wages and COVID-19 risk, King County and the city of Seattle will grant $7 million in one-time payments to child care workers.
Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine on Monday announced a batch of jointly funded one-time payments for child care workers, the Seattle Times reported.
The money comes from a $5 million allocation from the county’s Best Start for Kids levy and $2.4 million from the city’s JumpStart tax to aid child care workers.
“The pandemic reminded us all that childcare providers are nothing short of heroic,” Constantine said at a news conference.
The payments are a necessary incentive as the toll of the pandemic and rising cost of living in Seattle and King County are pushing child care workers out of the industry, according to Kids Co. President and CEO Susan Brown.
“We’ve built a nonprofit childcare organization that, pre-pandemic was literally serving 900-1,400 kids annually,” Brown said. “But today we’re barely serving a fraction of that as a consequence of one very important thing: The challenge of finding people to do this work.”
The amount of individual payments will depend on the number of qualified applicants. Constantine said he anticipates about 9,000 applications.
Police fatally shoot man in roadway after he allegedly draw a gun
KENT, Wash. — Authorities say officers in Kent fatally shot a man who had stopped a car in the middle of a roadway, then drew a gun.
Police received several 911 calls, just after 4 a.m. Monday, reporting that a driver stopped on Pacific Highway South, KOMO reported. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man passed out behind the wheel. Police boxed the man in and called for medics. When they tried to wake him up, police say the man drew a gun. Officers shot the driver, who died at the scene.
The valley independent investigation team is now looking into the incident. Police say they recovered a handgun in the car.
Forecasters issue flood watch for Columbia River
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Unusually heavy rain and a melting snowpack have pushed the Columbia River to near flood stage from Vancouver to Longview, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters issued a flood watch early Sunday for areas along the Columbia in the greater Vancouver and Portland metro areas, as well as along the lower Columbia and Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County, the Columbian reported.
As of noon Sunday, the river had risen to 15.56 feet in Vancouver and covered a portion of the Waterfront Renaissance Trail.
The rising river levels follow an unusually wet stretch of weather fueled by an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture, which brought 1.44 inches of rain to Vancouver’s Pearson Field in a 48-hour period ending Saturday evening.
Flood stage in Vancouver is 16 feet, and forecasters say river levels will approach that level repeatedly through late Wednesday morning.
At 16 feet, minor flooding occurs, affecting islands and low-lying areas, with minor impacts on parks or trails along the river, according to the National Weather Service.
If the forecast holds true, this will be the highest the Columbia has crested since March 2017, when river levels reached 17.43 feet, according to National Weather Service Data.