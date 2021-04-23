Alaska Air suffers another big quarterly loss, but has stopped the cash bleed
The parent company of Alaska Airlines on Thursday reported a net loss of $131 million in the first quarter of 2021, though the red ink would have been much greater without government grants. Yet the financial results offered a ray of hope that an airline recovery is in sight.
New CEO Ben Minicucci said in a teleconference call with Wall Street analysts that March was the first month since the pandemic paralyzed air travel that Alaska Air Group took in more cash than it spent as people began to book summer air travel.
Minicucci said that while the quarterly financials still came in “far below normal levels,” last month “marked an inflection point during this pandemic, and it appears that we have turned the corner.”
Alaska’s managing director of investor relations, Emily Halverson, said the company “went from burning approximately $4 million a day last quarter to cash generation of approximately $1 million a day in March.”
Minicucci said that “as momentum in vaccines has picked up and travel restrictions have eased, there has been a strong return of leisure demand.” Future bookings for early summer are now at roughly 80 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.
“We plan to return to 100 percent no later than summer of 2022,” he said.
Alaska’s planes were on average 42 percent full in January, rising to 49 percent in February and 62 percent in March. The airline expects to get close to 70 percent full this month.
Advance ticket bookings stepped up in March to approximately 70 percent of 2019 levels. Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison said on the call that average fares in summer for peak flights “are actually higher than 2019.”
Minicucci forecast that Alaska will approach the break-even point between losses and profit in the second quarter “and we anticipate turning to profitability in Q3.”
Police seek person who shot two in homeless camping area
SEATTLE — Two people were shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood Thursday, police said.
Police were searching for a suspect described as a man in his mid- to late-20s who possibly fled in a white Dodge sedan, The Seattle Times reported.
Police said the person walked into an encampment and opened fire into a car around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
A 28-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police said the man was in critical condition and the woman was listed in serious condition.
Imra VanWolvelaere, who lived at the encampment for several months, told the newspaper the man who was shot is always trying to help people.
The people living in the encampment called it Recovery Park, he said, because everyone was trying to recover from something, whether divorce, addiction, COVID-19 or job loss, VanWolvelaere said.
“There’s no simple solution, but the community — if they could look at homeless people a little bit different and realize that they’re humans too,” he said, “they might join together and see what they could do to help.”
1993 murder suspect sent to hospital, charges dismissed
EVERETT, Wash. — A man charged in the abduction and killing of Bothell teenager Melissa Lee in the 1990s has been indefinitely committed to the state psychiatric hospital by a Snohomish County judge.
First-degree murder charges against Alan Edward Dean were dismissed this week under the civil order but can be filed again if a judge finds him competent to stand trial, The Daily Herald reported.
In the meantime, the former Boeing mechanic will be held at Western State Hospital.
Dean was arrested in July 2020 with the help of forensic research by a genetic genealogist who used crime scene DNA to build family trees until she identified its source — and the suspect. The same technique led to a breakthrough in the Golden State Killer case in California and other long-unsolved cases.
In April 1993, the victim’s mother returned home to find the house a mess, with a strange chemical smell permeating throughout the living room. Milk, cigarette ashes and peanuts were spilled on the floor. Lee, 15, was nowhere to be found.
Hours later, two passersby found what was later identified as Lee’s body 50 feet below a bridge in Everett, Wash.
Unidentified body found in burning car in Oregon’s Marion County
SALEM, Ore. — A body was found in a burning car Wednesday night in Marion County, authorities said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:40 p.m., an off-duty firefighter reported a car fire on Sunnyview Road NE near Hibbard Road NE, The Statesman Journal reported.
Firefighters found a person dead inside the car as they worked to extinguish the fire. Sheriff’s detectives have not yet identified the body.