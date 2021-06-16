Police release name of man killed near Oregon recreational trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have released the name of a man fatally shot on June 5 near the entrance of a bicycling and pedestrian trail called Springwater Corridor in Sellwood.
Police said 45-year-old Gary O’Connor died at the scene, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the shooting, released any information about the circumstances or announced any arrests.
O’Connor’s death marked the 38th homicide in Portland this year. Since then, six more homicides have been recorded, bringing the city’s total this year to 44.
There were 55 homicides in Portland in 2020, the most killings in the city in 26 years.
Rape suspect arrested after motel standoff
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say a rape suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel in Everett, Wash.
KOMO reported deputies initially responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault.
A victim was found at the motel and taken to the hospital. The suspect barricaded himself inside a room at the motel and refused to come out.
A SWAT team then responded and evacuated other motel guests while negotiators tried to convince the suspect to surrender. He eventually was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect, a man in his 30s, is wanted for investigation of first-degree rape, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Montana river
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Search crews in Montana on Tuesday found the body of a 17-year-old Nebraska boy who witnesses said had been trying to swim across the Missouri River.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said search crews were called to an area along the river near the town of Cascade after the boy was reported missing Monday evening.
His body was found Tuesday morning by sheriff’s office employees using footage from an aerial drone that was deployed to help with the search.
The victim was identified as David Van Essen of Greenwood, Neb.
Witnesses told investigators that Van Essen attempted to swim across the river without wearing a lifejacket. He was seen going under the water and did not resurface.
Snohomish roofing company fined $1.2 million for safety violations
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The state Department of Labor & Industries announced Thursday that it’s assessing Allways Roofing more than $1.2 million for putting workers’ lives in danger.
State inspectors found a dozen “willful serious violations” at three job sites, in Snohomish and Lake Stevens, between December and March, officials said in a press release.
Richard Ovak, owner of Allways Roofing, told The Daily Herald that they’re appealing the safety citation.
In at least one instance, employees were working on a steep roof with no fall protection. Inspectors also noted times when ladders either weren’t set up or weren’t being used correctly, and workers using pneumatic nail guns weren’t wearing eye protection.
The large fine is due, in part, to the fact that Allways Roofing is a repeat offender.
Since 2010, officials has cited the company for more than a dozen safety violations. Last year, it was fined nearly $375,000 for violations found at work sites in Woodinville and Arlington. There have been at least four claims by workers who have fallen off steep roofs, resulting in serious injuries and hospitalizations.
The company is on the agency’s “Severe Violator Program.”
“This isn’t a case of the company not knowing what the rules are. They’ve blatantly chosen to ignore them, putting their workers at serious risk,” said Craig Blackwood, a director with the safety agency.
Council OKs bill requiring delivery app to sign deals with restaurant s
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has approved a law that will require meal-delivery apps to sign agreements with restaurants instead of listing restaurants on the apps and taking orders without permission.
Council President M. Lorena González, who sponsored the law, said it will protect restaurants, simplify work for delivery-app drivers and give customers more reliable service, The Seattle Times reported.
The vote was 8-0 on Monday. Mayor Jenny Durkan hasn’t reviewed the law yet to determine whether she’ll sign it or let it become law without her signature, her office said.
Council staff noted the law could result in some restaurants paying delivery fees they’re not paying now, possibly less work for drivers and fewer options for customers.
González said restaurant-industry groups such as Seattle Restaurant Alliance backed the measure and labor groups and delivery apps were consulted. Delivery apps Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats didn’t immediately comment.