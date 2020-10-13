Washington law allows bikes to use stop signs as yield signs
EVERETT, Wash. — Bicyclists in Washington can now slowly roll through a stop sign if there is no oncoming cross-traffic but doing so is still illegal for motorized vehicles and for people using roller skates, scooters and skateboards.
The technique for bicyclists is called a “safety stop,” the Daily Herald reported. It allows anyone on a bike to scan intersections without stopping and proceed if it is clear, but stop if it is not.
The new law went into effect Oct. 1, legalizing a practice frequently used already by cyclists and commuting bike riders.
“It’s a way of helping keep everybody moving,” said Kristin Kinnamon, board president of Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop. But “under no circumstances should a bike rider be blasting through a stop sign.”
Cyclists are still required to come to full stops at rail crossing and behind a school bus.
There is less concern if a bike rolls through a stop sign compared to if a car does, said Barb Chamberlain, Active Transportation Division director at the Washington state Department of Transportation.
“If I roll through the stop, I’m not hurting anybody else,” she said.
Virus outbreak affects dozens of strawberry harvest workers
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Nearly 60 incoming seasonal contract strawberry harvest workers for Planasa Oregon Operations LLC on Short Road in Klamath Falls tested positive for COVID-19 before they started work about two weeks ago.
The outbreak is linked to workers who were tested before going to work at the Short Road facility in Klamath Falls, the Herald and News reported.
Klamath County Public Health reported that 54 of the 452 people the company tested as a precaution before they started harvest work were confirmed COVID-19 positive. Oregon Health Authority said last week there were five additional cases reported, for a total of 59 cases, that could include other household members aside from harvest workers.
Contract workers for Planasa were immediately placed in protected housing in Klamath Falls after they tested positive, according to Michael Delaney, U.S. Business Director for Planasa.
The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, according to an Oregon Health Authority news release. Fifty-two of the total 59 cases will be added to the totals for the week ending Oct. 3. The delay in reporting resulted from initial uncertainty about the location of the worksite where many of the employees were employed, according to state officials.
The harvest workers lived, worked, and quarantined in Klamath County.
University of Washington virus outbreak continues to grow
SEATTLE — A COVID-19 outbreak involving students at the University of Washington’s fraternities and sororities continues to grow with 238 positive cases as of Monday morning.
University spokesperson Victor Balta said Monday the cases were spread among 16 sororities and fraternities in the 45-chapter system, which is north of the university campus in Seattle.
The numbers are up from 179 cases as of Tuesday last week, and 227 cases on Friday.
Students who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate in their current place of residence, according to the university. At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed frustration about the behavior on Greek Row “that is exposing all of us to great risk.”
“They’ve got to step up and take responsibility for this because these things can just blow up, and frankly they are,” he said last week.
Inslee said his office planned to make it clear that there needs to be leadership from the sororities and fraternities on this issue. It wasn’t immediately known Monday if his office had taken any steps to engage with the university about the outbreak.
An outbreak in June infected 154 students in 15 fraternity houses at the university.
Washington speedway fined for allowing fans at races
YAKIMA — Washington regulators have fined Yakima Speedway operator Doug Bettarel $2,500 after fans were allowed to attend an auto-racing event earlier this month that officials say violated state coronavirus prevention rules.
The state Liquor and Cannabis Board delivered the public-safety violation notice last week to Bettarel’s company B and B Speedway Promotions, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Yakima County does not allow gatherings of more than five people. County businesses also are prohibited from allowing customers inside their establishments without masks.
Bettarel estimated that about 500 people attended the Fall Classic’s preliminary races Oct. 3 and as many as 2,000 people attended the final races Oct. 4.
There was also a rally for a Republican gubernatorial candidate after Sunday’s events, which drew several hundred more people to the speedway.
Bettarel was previously issued a verbal warning stemming from a rally in June, Smith said, adding that about 500 people showed up to protest Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders. That violation did not result in any sanctions.