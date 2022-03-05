Fewer than 100 Montana residents hospitalized with virus
HELENA, Mont. — Fewer than 100 Montana residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 late this week for the first time in more than seven months, the state health department said.
On Friday, there were 90 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 93 on Thursday. Montana last had fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 between Feb. 12, 2021, and July 28, 2021 — the period between the first surge of COVID-19 and when the delta surge started.
Reported COVID-19 cases in the state decreased 43% from the week of Feb. 14 to the week of Feb. 21, when there were an average of 370 cases per day.
On Friday, 21 of Montana’s counties had three or fewer known active cases of COVID-19, and nine are reporting no active cases, state figures showed.
Since April 2021, unvaccinated Montanans have accounted for 80% of hospitalizations and 77% of deaths due to COVID-19, Gov. Greg Gianforte was told during his weekly briefing the coronavirus.
About 54% of Montana’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, the state reports. Missoula County reported a 66% percent vaccination rate among eligible residents, while in Garfield County that number is 25%.
Just more than 3,200 Montana residents are known to have died from COVID-19.
Governor signs temporary $35 cap on 30-day insulin supply
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday signed a bill capping the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin to $35 for one year, starting next year.
The measure passed the House and Senate last month with bipartisan support.
The current out-of-pocket limit for a 30-day supply of insulin has been $100 since January 2021, under a law passed by the Washington Legislature in 2020. That law is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2023, which is when the new law takes effect.
The new limit would end on Jan. 1, 2024. The extension is meant to give more time for a work group created in 2020 to finish its work to come up with a long-term solution for insulin costs.
Former mayor charged with possessing child pornography
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The former mayor of Beaverton, Ore., has been charged with possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Officials said “between November 2014 and December 2015, Dennis “Denny” Doyle is alleged to have knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under twelve,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Doyle is expected to make his first court appearance Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Doyle, 73, served as a Beaverton’s councilman for more than a decade before he was elected mayor in 2008. He served three terms in the city’s top elected position, relinquishing the job in 2020 after he was beaten in a runoff election.
Driver who hit, killed cyclist, woman in house, sentenced
EVERETT, Wash. — A Marysville driver who pleaded guilty to killing two people, including a young cyclist and a sleeping 97-year-old woman, was sentenced Wednesday to about 22 years in prison.
Darwin Caldwell, 43, was driving a 1971 Chevrolet Impala in Marysville on Aug. 29, 2020. Around 2 a.m., a police officer reportedly saw him doing donuts in an intersection, the Everett Herald reported. Caldwell sped off and crashed into the bedroom of a duplex, according to charging papers.
The Impala hit the bed of Helen Reeder, 97, killing her. He hit Sudin Self-Johnson, 25, who was riding a bike outside. Self-Johnson died days later at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Caldwell pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to two counts of vehicular homicide.
Under state guidelines, Caldwell faced a prison sentence of 17½ to 23 1/3 years. Deputy prosecutor Tobin Darrow and the defense agreed to propose about 21 years. Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss ordered a term of 22 years and one month.
He noted the crash was not an accident. It was reckless driving and an intentional act.
However, Weiss told the courtroom: “The way it’s presented to me is he tried to assist these people. If that’s true, then he must have some goodness in his heart.”
Teen driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed 3 friends
RICHLAND — A 19-year-old driver in a crash that killed three friends has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.
Jennifer Duong pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of vehicular homicide, which include allegations that she was under the influence or drove in a reckless manner, The Tri-City Herald reported.
Duong posted bond earlier this week on $250,000. She wore an alcohol-monitoring bracelet during her hearing in Benton County Superior Court and her attorney said her client will not drive while the case is pending.
Lianna Victoria Salazar and Daniel Antonio Trejo, both 19, and Andres Esteban Morfin, 20, were killed in the early morning crash on Feb. 27.
The group had been celebrating Morfin’s birthday and had left a party in Pasco to eat at a Denny’s restaurant in Richland. They were on their way back to Pasco when Duong started racing another sedan, court documents said.
Her Acura TL failed to make the curve in the road and hit a metal light pole, which cut the car in half.
Duong admitting to drinking a shot of vodka and 1½ beers earlier in the night, and told police her speed was around “50, maybe more,” court documents said.