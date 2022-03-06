Group offers reward for information on killing
SPOKANE VALLEY — Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest announced Friday they’re offering a reward for information on a Spokane Valley shooting last month that left one man dead.
Joseph B. Quinn, 34, of Newport died of a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after the incident, according to Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office.
Witnesses reported yelling and arguing at Village Square Apartments, 9310 E. Montgomery Ave., as well as multiple gunshots, the evening of Feb. 6. Witnesses also reported seeing someone run away, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Quinn was found breathing near the courtyard pool, court documents said.
Deputies attempted to render aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
As of Friday afternoon, investigators said they had no update on the case and no one had been arrested.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to investigators identifying a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest website. Tipsters do not have to identify themselves to collect the reward.
Pickleball could soon be official sport of Washington
OLYMPIA — Pickleball is one signature away from becoming Washington’s official state sport.
With just a few minutes to spare before a legislative deadline Friday, the state House approved the measure on a bipartisan 83-15 vote. The Spokesman-Review reported the bill — which passed the state Senate last month — now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.
If signed into law, pickleball would join a long list of official state symbols, including: Palouse Falls as the state waterfall, the Columbian mammoth as the state fossil and the marmota olympus, also known as the Olympic marmot, as the state endemic mammal.
According to the USA Pickleball Association, the sport was created on Bainbridge Island in the summer of 1965 by Washington State Rep. Joel Pritchard, who would later go on to represent the state in Congress and serve as Washington’s lieutenant governor.
One day, Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell wanted their families to make use of Pritchard’s badminton court but couldn’t find any badminton equipment. They improvised using some ping-pong paddles, a wiffleball and a modified court. Later, they introduced friend Barney McCallum to their activity, and the three men created rules for the new sport.
Gianforte foundation gives $50 millionto Montana State University
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gianforte Family Foundation is donating $50 million to Montana State University for a building to house the Gianforte School of Computing, the university announced.
Over the years, the foundation created by now-Gov. Greg Gianforte and his family has provided significant support to the computer science program at MSU, allowing it to increase its enrollment and hire new faculty members, officials said. In 2016, the foundation donated $8 million to establish the Gianforte School of Computing.
“The school’s staff and leadership have grown it to the point where a building is the logical next step, and we couldn’t be happier to help make that happen,” Susan Gianforte, trustee of the Gianforte Family Foundation said in a statement.
John Paxton, director of the School of Computing, said the new building will have state-of-the-art classrooms and computer labs and will help attract more students. It was also consolidate computing faculty that are dispersed across five buildings, he said.
In recognition of the gift, Montana State University will ask the state Board of Regents for permission to name the new building Gianforte Hall.
Greg and Susan Gianforte founded the software company Right Now Technologies. It was sold to Oracle for $1.5 billion in 2011.
Montana parks board gives initial OK to land purchase plan
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board has granted preliminary approval to a plan to try to purchase land along the lower Yellowstone River in hopes of creating public access and promoting tourism and economic development.
The land acquisition where the lower Yellowstone River and Powder River join could be anchored by a state park west of Terry, the Billings Gazette reported.
The project is ultimately envisioned to stretch 163 miles from Hysham downstream to Sidney, said Montana Parks and Recreation Division administrator Hope Stockwell.
The approval is preliminary and the parks division will hold discussions with landowners before a final proposal is submitted.
The land includes the site of a U.S. Army camp dating from 1876, the same summer that the Battle of the Little Bighorn occurred to the southwest.