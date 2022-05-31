Seattle considers measures to address gig worker pay, rights
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council will vote today on the first in a series of policies that would ask app-based companies like food delivery services to improve wages, transparency and other working conditions for gig workers.
The Seattle Times reported if the bills pass they would require companies to pay per-minute and per-mile rates to delivery drivers on apps like DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub.
The rates would begin when drivers accept an order, in an effort to help the drivers — who are contract workers, not employees — earn the city’s $17.27 minimum wage and receive the standard mileage reimbursement set by the Internal Revenue Service.
In a statement, DoorDash criticized the council’s plans, calling for an impact study to be completed before a vote is taken. The company said the proposals would lead to higher costs for customers and reduced earnings for workers.
City Councilperson Lisa Herbold says the companies should find a sustainable business model that allows workers to make a fair wage.
Man accused of placing neo-Nazi sticker at immigrant center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suburban Portland man was arraigned in court Friday for allegedly placing a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi sticker near an immigrant community center in east Portland, and police said more than a dozen guns were found during a search of his car and residence.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said Friday Jarl Rockhill, 35, is accused of committing a second-degree bias crime and third-degree criminal mischief, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Rockhill allegedly placed the sticker on a fence at the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization on April 23. Police say the red sticker depicted a male figure holding up its arm in a “Heil Hitler” pose, with the word “pure” written above.
The Portland Police Bureau said it used video surveillance footage to identify Rockhill. It showed him driving to the community organization’s headquarters and placing the sticker at 5 a.m., police said.
Officers arrested Rockhill during a traffic stop Wednesday. Police searched Rockhill’s home and car with warrants and found over a dozen firearms and neo-Nazi materials, including a large red flag featuring a swastika, officials said.
Girl hospitalized after cougar attack in eastern Washington
A 9-year old Stevens County girl has been hospitalized for treatment of injuries from a cougar attack Saturday.
The attack happened at about 11 a.m., at a camp in Fruitland, and the cougar was killed at the scene, according to Staci Lehman, spokeswoman for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“Our primary thoughts are with the girl and the family,” Lehman said in a news release.
The department has recovered the body of the cat for testing, to determine if there could have been a cause for the attack, such as rabies.
Cougar attacks are very rare, with only 20 reported in Washington in a century, according to the department. However two of those have been fatal, including a cougar that killed one mountain biker and seriously injured another in a May 2018 incident in the woods northeast of Snoqualmie.
The other fatal attack was recorded in 1924.
Cougars have great strength, agility and ability to jump. Cougars live throughout Washington. The largest member of the cat family in the state, males can weigh up to 180 pounds and travel a home range as large as 150 square miles.
They mostly hunt at night. Deer are a favored prey.
Injured paraglider in Swakane Canyon airlifted
WENATCHEE — A injured paraglider who crashed down in the Swakane Canyon area was flown out Saturday by helicopter due to the injuries and location, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Lifeline Ambulance, Wenatchee Valley firefighters and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded to this incident. The injured paraglider was airlifted by Airlift Northwest, the University of Washington’s flight transport program.
Spokane police investigating death on South Hill on Saturday afternoon
SPOKANE — Spokane police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a person’s death after officers responded to a “disturbance” Saturday afternoon near Lincoln Park on the South Hill.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 2200 block of East Southeast Boulevard and discovered a person with significant injuries, which appeared to have been caused by a sharp object, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
The person later succumbed to the wounds, according to the post.
Police contacted everyone involved and there is no threat to the public, according to the post.