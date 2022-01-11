Man suspected of killing girlfriend dead after shots fired
BUCKLEY, Wash. — A homicide suspect is dead after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and fled the scene.
Buckley Police say they got a call just after midnight Sunday that a woman had been shot and killed by her boyfriend at a home on Montezuma Drive in Carbonado. The boyfriend had reportedly fled the scene, KOMO-TV reported.
Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were called to help and were driving to the home when they saw the suspect driving off. Officers deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle down. They stopped the vehicle at Mundy Loss Rd E.
Shortly after deputies radioed that shots had been fired and the suspect was dead. No officers were injured. Officials say at this time it is not known if the suspect killed himself or if he was shot by law enforcement. Police say they have no reported history between the couple.
An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.
Vancouver police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with knife
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver say a knife-wielding man was fatally shot by officers outside a home on Sunday.
The Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call in which the caller said several residents had barricaded themselves inside the home because the man was armed with knives. The man reportedly had started a fire inside the home, KOIN-TV reported.
The shooting occurred outside the home at about 12:25 a.m. after
Officers arrived and residents escaped through windows, the department said. The man was shot outside the home at about 12:25 a.m. after confronting the officers. The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, died at a local hospital.
Four officers who were involved in the incident were placed on standard leave pending an investigation.
The SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the shooting.
Man found dead after Tacoma house fire identified by medical examiner
TACOMA — An 83-year-old man who died in a house fire last month in Tacoma’s North End was identified Monday by the Pierce County medical examiner.
James Elliott, of Tacoma, died Dec. 31 of asphyxiation because of smoke inhalation at a home in the 200 block of Rosemount Way, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.
Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to the fire at the three-story house about 5:30 p.m. that day, and flames were already spreading up the side of the house when crews arrived.
Elliott was found inside the home once crews were able to get the fire knocked down and TFD was able to conduct a search.
Fire crews determined the cause of the fire was from an electrical wire malfunction. TFD spokesman Joe Meinecke said the man was the Tacoma’s fourth fire fatality in 2021.
Tacoma firefighters extinguish fire at tire shop on Pearl Street
TACOMA — Fire crews extinguished a fire Monday morning outside a tire shop in Tacoma that produced a lot of smoke and flames but resulted in no injuries.
Tacoma Fire Department crews were called to the scene about 7:20 a.m. for an exterior fire in the 1000 block of North Pearl Street. When crews arrived, they found a pile of tires burning outside the building that threatened the structure, and crews called for additional units.
“The size of the fire was growing, so there was some significant amount of fire and it was right on the building,” Assistant Chief of EMS Mary Hallman said.
Crews had to close North 11th Street while battling the flames to bring a water supply line from a hydrant across the street. People commuting through the area were asked to find alternate routes, and police were called to assist with traffic.
The fire was put out by about 8 a.m., Hallman said. Light smoke was found inside the building, but the fire did not spread to inside.
Bodies of mother and child believed to be in truck found in Snoqualmie River
FALL CITY, Wash. — Searchers located a pickup truck submerged in the Snoqualmie River near Fall City on Monday afternoon, about 36 hours after the driver lost control early Sunday while driving on Highway 202. A mother and her young son are presumed dead inside the vehicle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The Chevrolet Silverado was found upside down in about 15 feet of water around 1:45 p.m. Monday, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer, a department spokesperson. He estimated the truck is 75 to 100 yards south of where it went into the water, near the intersection with Southeast Fish Hatchery Road.
With daylight waning Monday, Meyer said a Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team would be at the scene this morning to help recover the bodies.