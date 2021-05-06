Police: One dead in Portland apartment shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has been found dead in a Portland apartment in an apparent shooting, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday in a news release that officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to a report of shots being fired in the Cathedral Park neighborhood.
Officers found one person dead in an apartment. Police described the death as a homicide and said they found no suspect at the scene when they arrived.
No further information was immediately released.
Seattle man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fraud, theft
SEATTLE — A Seattle man who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a woman in her 70s while she was dying in a hospital was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Dwayne Brooks, 38, was convicted of 10 felony charges after a four-day trial in February 2020. The charges included bank fraud, computer hacking and identity theft, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release.
“This defendant is a financial predator who ruthlessly exploited anyone he could, including the elderly, infirm, or even medically incapacitated,” Gorman said. “He was relentless in his efforts to open credit accounts, cash stolen checks, and steal from bank and retirement accounts. His victims are still sorting out the damage he did to their financial lives.”
Between 2016 and 2018, Brooks used debit and credit cards, checks and other financial information stolen from mail, cars and homes, according to court records and testimony.
One of the victims, a 78-year-old woman, died in the hospital while Brooks was looting her accounts, Gorman said. Another victim, an 84-year-old woman, is still trying to untangle the fraud against her accounts, Gorman said.
In all, Brooks’ fraud exceeds $120,000. U.S. District Judge James Robart ordered restitution of $128,802.
Felon sentenced for possessing dozens of firearms, meth
TACOMA — A Washington man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to almost five years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine trafficking.
Daniel Ague Masters, 51, was prohibited from having firearms because of a felony conviction, but officials found two dozen guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his underground bunker and garage in Rainer, federal prosecutors said in a press release.
The firearms included a submachine gun and a rifle with a high-capacity magazine, prosecutors said. Sources told law enforcement that Masters traded meth for stolen firearms.
Masters pleaded guilty in 2019 to the firearms charge and possession of meth with intent to distribute, prosecutors said. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced him to 57 months in prison.
Man wanted for deaths of two in burning car arrested
ALBANY, Ore. — A Cave Junction man wanted in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned car was arrested Monday, Oregon State Police said.
Police said Michael Moehring was arrested in Linn County without incident at an Interstate 5 rest area by personnel from multiple agencies, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
He is facing two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, arson and felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from the March 24 discovery of the bodies of Daniel Hill, 24, and Paul Folk, 26, in a burning car in Selma.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office earlier arrested Harley Boitz in Cave Junction in connection with the incident. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys to comment.
Choteau apartment resident charged in explosion, fire
HELENA, Mont. — A former resident of an apartment building in Choteau is charged with arson and criminal endangerment for an explosion and fire that destroyed the building last month, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said.
A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday in District Court on behalf of Dennis James Jackson, 55, the Independent Record reported.
Jackson told investigators he vented a propane cylinder in his room in an effort to kill himself, court record said. He also acknowledged causing the fire but didn’t provide details, prosecutors said.
Twelve of the 13 apartments in the building had been occupied, Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Stutz said in charging documents. The fire displaced 24 residents and destroyed all their belongings. Some pets also died, officials have said.
The explosion was reported just before noon on April 20. Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Kraft said he saw smoke pouring out of Jackson’s apartment when he arrived. Kraft said Jackson told him he had been depressed and suicidal, but did not intend to hurt anyone.