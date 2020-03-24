Havre man gets new trial in sexual assault case
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Havre man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in January 2011.
Justices on March 17 ruled that Edward Harold Ghostbear did not receive a fair trial because District Judge Daniel Boucher failed to disqualify a juror who said she would tend to believe a child who testified about being sexually abused.
Defense counsel used one of his six peremptory challenges to remove the juror and then used Ghostbear’s remaining peremptory challenges.
Under case law, if a district court denies a legitimate for-cause challenge, the error requires automatic reversal, justices noted.
During trial, the girl testified that Ghostbear sexually abused her in a church basement.
Ghostbear was sentenced in September 2017 to 15 years in prison with 10 suspended. He remains an inmate at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, according to the Department of Corrections website.
Montana felon poses with gun on Facebook, gets a year in prison
MISSOULA, Mont. — A convicted felon has been sentenced to a year in federal prison after his probation officer saw a picture of him holding guns on a sporting goods company’s Facebook page, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Brandon Richmond Turner, 29, of Missoula had been sentenced for a felony in Lake County in January 2017 and was prohibited from possessing firearms, prosecutors said.
His probation officer saw the image in June 2019. Turner admitted he retrieved his rifle and a pistol from a friend, who had agreed to keep his guns after he was convicted.
Turner pleaded guilty in December to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula.
Washington state community remembers victims of landslide
OSO, Wash. — Community members held an event in Washington to commemorate the deaths of 43 people in a landslide six years ago.
About 50 people huddled around a memorial site near Oso Sunday to remember the victims of the 2014 landslide, ranging from infants to people in their 90s, the Daily Herald reported. An estimated 282.5 million cubic feet of earth slid off a forested hill near Highway 530 into the community’s Steelhead Haven neighborhood.
A bronze sculpture of the residents’ mailboxes was unveiled last year. A row of shrubs adorned with named wooden hearts memorializes the victims.
“Six years ago our lives were turned upside down,” said Darrington resident Dayn Brunner, whose sister, Summer Raffo, died in the disaster.
“We come here together for comfort, for love and for security,” Brunner said.
Deputy shooting at Spokane Valley business park ruled justified
The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that two deputies were justified in shooting and killing a suspect in a Spokane Valley business park in August.
Deputies Skye Ortiz and Josiah Loos were justified in using lethal force against the suspect, Colin C. Osborn, to prevent him from evading arrest and escaping deputies, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
On Aug. 16, Osborn fired several shots while attempting to break into a business in the Montgomery Business Park in Spokane Valley. The person who called 911 was the boyfriend of Osborn’s ex-girlfriend. When deputies arrived, Osborn fired several shots and swung his weapon toward a deputy, according to the prosecutor’s statement.