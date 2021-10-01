Man charged with assault for biting off another man’s thumb
BREMERTON, Wash. — A 24-year-old North Kitsap man was charged with assault after biting off another man’s thumb during a fight that started as a group of friends were heading to a bar.
The victim, 27, wrote in a statement included in Kitsap County Superior Court charging documents that he and the suspect were not getting along in the lead-up to the fight the night of Sept. 2, the Kitsap Sun reported.
The victim said the suspect attacked him after he criticized him for being lazy before going into the bar. While on the ground, the victim said he tried to push the man’s face away but his left thumb went into the suspect’s mouth and he bite down.
The suspect “continued to bite my thumb until he bit off the end,” the victim wrote. Medics collected the thumb from the roadway and they went to the hospital.
The suspect told deputies that the victim turned the verbal argument into a fight by kicking him in the chest and that he “did not bite down very hard,” a deputy wrote.
The victim had surgery but lost function from the first knuckle and permanently lost the tip of his thumb. The suspect was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
Man dies after falling, being swept over waterfall
COUGAR, Wash. — A Vancouver, Wash., man died after he was swept over the Lower Lewis River Falls in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest northeast of the city, authorities said.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Thursday as Benjamin K. Jones, 25, The Columbian reported.
The sheriff’s office was called Wednesday for a hiker who had fallen or been swept over the falls. Authorities said Jones had been with friends on their “Waterfall Wednesday” hiking trip. He was last seen by them on a ledge.
The caller said they had to drive to find cellphone service at that the incident had happened about 30 minutes earlier.
Witnesses at the bottom of the falls said they saw Jones in the water yelling for help. They tried to reach him, but he went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Search and rescue teams responded. Divers found Jones in 14 feet of water, west of the main pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.
Second person charged in death of missing woman
SALEM, Ore. — Marion County officials have charged a second person in connection with the murder of a Salem woman who had been missing for several months.
Court records show Jayda Bailey, 24, was arraigned last week in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder, the Statesman Journal reported.
Accusations of Bailey’s involvement come after murder, kidnapping and other charges were filed against Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez, of Astoria, in the death of Tonna Marie (Davis) Purnell.
A warrant for Bailey’s arrest was filed in late July based on affidavits and evidence filed by Salem detectives, court records show. The documents containing affidavits and search warrants are sealed.
Bailey was arrested over a month later and is being held without bail at Marion County jail. A charging document from the Marion County District Attorney’s Office alleges Bailey “unlawfully and intentionally caused the death of (Purnell)” and “used or threatened to use a firearm” and says the crime was conducted as part of a conspiracy.
It wasn’t immediately known if Bailey has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.
Purnell, 42, disappeared in March, prompting her friends and family to begin a social media campaign to find her.
As of Wednesday, Salem police officials haven’t said said if Purnell’s body was found.
State hospital patient pleads guilty to killing her mother
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana State Hospital patient has pleaded guilty to killing her mother in Great Falls more than four years ago.
Pamela Jean Courtnage pleaded guilty Tuesday to mitigated deliberate homicide in the May 2017 death of Katherine Elaine Courtnage, 69, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
Katherine Courtnage suffered blows to the head and her throat was cut, Cascade County prosecutors said.
Pamela Courtnage had previously been hospitalized for mental health treatment and was committed to the Montana State Hospital after her not guilty plea. There, she was forcibly medicated after initially being found unfit to stand trial.
Courtnage entered her guilty plea on Tuesday, saying at the time of her mother’s death she believed her family had placed microchips inside her head in order to harm her.
County Attorney Josh Racki said the state plans to recommend that Courtnage be committed to the state health department, which means she would remain at the hospital in Warm Springs. A sentencing date has not been set.