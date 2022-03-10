Texas-styled Idaho abortion measure advances in House
BOISE — A House panel of Idaho lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo — at about six weeks of pregnancy — by allowing extended family members of the patient to sue a doctor who performs one.
The House State Affairs Committee voted to send the measure to the full House where it is expected to pass. It has already passed the Senate.
Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar “fetal heartbeat” measure into law. But that one would be enforced by the state and included a trigger provision requiring a favorable federal court ruling somewhere in the country, and that hasn’t happened.
The new proposed law has a private enforcement mechanism allowing civil lawsuits. It’s modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.
The Idaho law allows the father, grandparents, siblings and aunts and uncles to sue a abortion provider. The law has exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.
Opponents of the Idaho measure said it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.
Scholarship change for survivors of Idaho soldiers is signed into law
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation prompted by the deaths of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise last year.
The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the measure in a private ceremony with the families of those killed in the crash.
The measure sponsored by Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias changes the law to make the spouses and children of Idaho military personnel or public safety officers killed during training eligible for college scholarships.
Mathias is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who sought the change after attending a memorial service last year for the pilots who died and finding out the Idaho scholarship didn’t apply to those killed in training.
“It’s important that we make sure that we continue to give back to the military families that have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Mathias said Wednesday. “This scholarship, the freedom scholarship, is a really generous package.”
Idaho’s Armed Forces and Public Safety Officer Dependent Scholarship was previously only available to survivors of those imprisoned, missing, killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.
The Idaho National Guard said fog and precipitation caused the helicopter crew to lose visual sight of the ground and surrounding mountainous terrain.
Homicide suspect ID’d through DNA in 1995 death of Washington woman
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A suspect in the 1995 murder of a woman in Kitsap County has been identified through DNA, sheriff’s officials said.
Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese said Wednesday that Douglas Keith Krohne is suspected of killing 61-year-old Patricia Lorraine Barnes, KING-TV reported .
Krohne died in 2016. Gese said Teas-based lab Othram helped solve the case after the sheriff’s office reopened its investigation in 2018.
Barnes’ body was found unclothed and partially covered along a rural road in Kitsap County in August 1995, according to the sheriff’s office. She had been shot in the head twice.
After a lengthy investigation, detectives were unable to identify a suspect.
In 2018, the sheriff’s office reopened the investigation and sent DNA samples to the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, as well as Othram labs and another private lab.
Orthram used the DNA evidence to search genealogy databases for possible genetic relatives of the suspect. In December 2021, Orthram labs provided the name of a potential suspect, sheriff’s officials said.
The DNA evidence linked Krohne to the killing. He also matched a 1995 artist rendering of the potential suspect.
Oregon GOP chairman is quitting, cites ‘wickedness’ in party
SALEM, Ore. — The chair of the Oregon Republican Party is stepping down.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Sen. Dallas Heard told the party in a letter he will leave March 11 because of “communist psychological warfare tactics” he believes are being used to “destroy anyone of true character.”
Heard, who was kicked out of the Oregon state Senate during the recently concluded legislative session for refusing to wear a mask, will keep his legislative seat.
He had been absent from the Capitol for most of the session. Heard has also made it a practice to vote against bills, even those he agreed with, to protest the Capitol being closed to the public during the pandemic.
Heard’s letter encouraged his party colleagues to “guard” their “hearts against the wickedness” that exists within the Republican Party.
His letter did not name any names but mentioned someone within the party deploying tactics that have harmed his physical and spiritual health.