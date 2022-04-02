Two Olympia officers stabbed, suspect shot during arson arrest
OLYMPIA — Two Olympia police officers were recovering in the hospital late Thursday night after they were stabbed by a suspect accused of lighting his neighbor’s door on fire.
The Olympia Police Department said on Twitter that the officers were trying to arrest the suspect. Authorities said one officer fired his handgun at the suspect after he stabbed them, KOMO-TV reported .
One officer was in serious but stable condition while the other has a non-life threatening wound, authorities said. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Pierce County in critical condition.
The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team is investigating the shooting by the officer.
King County to pay $3 million to settle lawsuit over jail beating
SEATTLE — King County will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit filed by an incarcerated man who was severely beaten in 2018 by another person in jail who officials knew was dangerous, psychotic and had a history of attacking his cellmates.
Toby Meagher suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken bones in his face, damaged facial nerves and broken teeth when he was attacked by Troy Leae, who had just been returned to the jail from Western State Hospital where he had assaulted six individuals, including a mental health professional, the Seattle Times reported .
On the day of the assault, corrections officers disregarded Meagher’s pleas to be moved from his cell after Leae had told him he was going to fight him. Less than an hour later, Meagher was found unconscious on the cell floor after Leae pounded his head against a metal sink, according to documents.
The injuries Meagher suffered “exacerbated his mental disorder and have deeply affected his ability to communicate,” the lawsuit said.
“He spends much of his time confused and upset, constantly revisiting the attack itself, and plagued by nightmares, insomnia, and paranoid thoughts that center specifically around Mr. Leae and the attack.”
Doughnut crime, mountain cake — state agencies play April Fools
A mountain made of cake? Sleeveless firefighting gear? A crime scene littered with doughnut corpses?
Public agencies in Pierce County, Wash., opted for a bit of fun Friday, posting silly pictures and captions to mark April Fools’ Day.
Graham Fire & Rescue weighed in with a new fashion trend: the sleeveless bunker coat, which shows off biceps, but offers limited protection.
Puyallup Police posted a joke crime scene: a box of spilled doughnuts and a warning about “hangry” officers.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue posted a photo of a “masked” fire engine on its final day before removal. The mask reportedly provided “fresh filtered air” to the engine and cab for two years.
The capper of jokes came from the state Department of Natural Resources, citing a shocking new report about the geological composition of Mount Rainier. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz followed up with a question: “Lava cake?”
Mukilteo climber dies after falling hundreds of feet near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 66-year-old Mukilteo man was killed in a climbing accident on Dragontail Peak, 15 miles southwest of Leavenworth, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Thurmer was reported missing by his wife on Monday after he’d gone a day without checking in, the Sheriff’s Office said. Thurmer’s wife said he was a very experienced climber and had been climbing solo in the Enchantments. He was not due back until Tuesday but usually called every day.
A deputy located Thurmer’s vehicle near the Bridge Creek Campground and left him a note to call the Sheriff’s Office when he returned. But on Tuesday he still had not been heard from, police said.
Search and rescue was called in, and on Wednesday morning, a Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a two-person ground team from Chelan County Mountain Rescue started searching for Thurmer.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., the helicopter crew spotted his body, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The ground team arrived at the location around 2:30 p.m., and Thurmer was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Responders reported that it appeared he had fallen several hundred feet,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.