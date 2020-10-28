Driver hits pedestrian after fleeing from state patrol stop
SEATAC, Wash. — A 74-year-old man is in critical condition after a vehicle struck him following a police chase on Interstate 5 near SeaTac.
Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said initially a 32-year-old driver was pulled over by a motorcycle officer on Monday afternoon after police clocked him going at least 95 miles-per-hour on northbound I-5, KCPQ reported.
The driver gave the officer several different names, then took off, troopers said. Police ended the brief car chase after the driver slowed down and exited the interstate onto Military Road.
Shortly after, the driver hit the 74-year-old pedestrian walking across a street near 220th Street and Military Road, dragging him onto a nearby yard with the vehicle.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and a hospital spokesperson says the person was in critical condition. Officials say the driver, who also had a felony warrant out for his arrest, is in custody.
Man arrested in fatal assault of woman at Tulalip casino
EVERETT, Wash. — Police officers in Pierce County on Monday arrested a Spanaway man for investigation of murder after a woman was fatal assaulted outside a Tulalip casino Friday night.
The arrest was made around 11 a.m. Monday in Lakewood when a standoff that lasted several hours ended, police told the Everett Herald.
Detectives were told that earlier Friday evening, the man and woman were involved in a dispute inside the casino, the sheriff’s office said.
The pair left the casino and got into an SUV. Witnesses reported seeing the SUV shaking from side to side and seeing the suspect assaulting the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
“As the vehicle began to drive away, witnesses observed the passenger door open and the victim fall out of the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The suspect, 33, was expected to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.
Positive identification of the woman, as well as the cause and manner of her death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.
Trial opens for defendant in 1972 Washington homicide case
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington man went on trial this week on a charge of first-degree murder for a crime committed 48 years ago.
Opening statements began Monday in the Snohomish County Superior Court trial of 78-year-old Terrence Miller, the Daily Herald reported.
A couple found 20-year-old Jody Loomis with a gunshot wound to her head on a dirt road in Mill Creek, Wash., in August 1972. Loomis was pronounced dead at a hospital and the homicide went unsolved for decades.
Miller, who was 30 at the time of Loomis’ death, was arrested by Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives in 2019.
Miller was connected to the case through forensic genealogy, which combines crime scene DNA evidence with genetic genealogy databases. DNA from semen left behind on one of Loomis’ boots matched Miller, authorities said.
Deputy Prosecutor Craig Matheson told a jury that Miller did not know Loomis and therefore his DNA should not have been on her boot.
Defense attorney Frederic Moll denied Miller was the killer and said deputies failed to wear gloves at the autopsy, evidence was lost and mishandled over the years and the boot was contaminated with a lab worker’s DNA.
“This case is as much a mystery now as it was in 1972,” Moll said.
Oregon man pleads no contest to child sex abuse in plea deal
ALBANY, Ore. — An 18-year-old Sweet Home man has pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court.
Seven Lee Bullock entered the pleas last week and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
The crimes occurred between November 2012 and March 2016 and the victim was a child under the age of 10 according to court documents.
Per terms of the negotiated settlement, eight other sex crimes are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
Bullock was arrested and charged in June. The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Bullock’s defense attorney Edward Talmadge declined comment about the case on Monday.