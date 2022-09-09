Former East Wenatchee priest arrested on suspicion of rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick.
Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
He was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust and is being held at the Benton County Jail.
Vázquez served at Holy Apostles in East Wenatchee from May 2007 to June 2008, said Monsignor Robert Siler, spokesman for the Yakima Diocese.
Vázquez in April 2020 resigned as pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kennewick to begin a sabbatical to study Biblical languages, but had been serving at Pasco’s St. Patrick Catholic Church, in the Diocese of Spokane, the news release said. He was preparing to leave for a three-month study program in Jerusalem.
The woman reported the alleged rape shortly after it occurred, the news release said.
During the investigation, Yakima Diocese Bishop Joseph J. Tyson ordered Vázquez to cease all public ministry, to remain in the country and have no contact with the woman, the release said.
Woman killed in Tacoma crash with person driving stolen car is identified
TACOMA — A 31-year-old woman killed last week in an eastside wreck was identified by the medical examiner. The person who collided with the woman’s car was in a stolen vehicle, according to police, and they ran from the crash.
Janessa Sjogren died Sept. 1 of multiple blunt-force injuries, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The release listed her hometown as unknown.
Tacoma police said the day of the crash that Sjogren was driving a minivan on East 34th Street just before 3:30 p.m. as a sedan approached from East D Street going south. A police spokesperson said the driver of the sedan ran the stop sign at the intersection and collided with the minivan, causing it to flip.
Emergency responders went to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the sedan driver had run from the wreck, leaving the sedan behind. Police said the car was reported stolen from Puyallup. Sjogren was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said officers tried to track the suspect with dogs without success. A collision investigation team was called to the scene. As of Thursday morning, the suspect has not yet been arrested.
Skagit County protects more farmland
Another 57 acres of Skagit County farmland is now protected under the county’s Farmland Legacy Program, according to a news release.
The newest addition to the program is land owned by Joyce Johnson that sits between La Conner and Mount Vernon.
Skagit County paid $110,000 in conservation futures tax funds for a conservation easement to permanently protect the land for agricultural use. The easement was finalized Aug. 11.
The land is leased to the Roozen family, which has owned Washington Bulb Co. since 1979. Prior to that, the land was farmed by Johnson’s husband, brothers and uncles, according to the release.
“Ms. Johnson’s decision not only honors her forbearers but allows for future generations to farm this highly productive and irreplaceable farmland,” Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen said in the release.
Johnson’s farmland is the 190th property to be protected by the Farmland Legacy Program, and brings the number of protected acres in the program to more than 14,000.
Police: Man crashes car into Twin Falls house after police chase
TWIN FALLS — A motorist led law enforcement officers on a wild chase Sept. 1 and crashed his car into a house, according to court records.
Michael Lawrence Kenner Jr., 41, was charged with eluding police officers and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Court records said Kenner fled police during an attempted traffic stop at 3:30 p.m. near Falls Avenue and Fillmore Street in Twin Falls.
Speeds reached 65 mph in areas where the posted speed limit was 25 mph, police said.
Kenner’s black Mazda struck another vehicle near the Campus Commons, on the 600 block of Filer Avenue, and the pursuit continued to 10th Avenue East.
Police lost sight of Kenner’s vehicle, court records say, but police officers moments later saw Kenner running along a canal in the 1700 block of Ninth Avenue East. Police arrested him and were led to the 1700 block of Poplar Avenue, where police said Kenner crashed his car into a house. The amount of damage the house received wasn’t indicated in court records.
Police officers found two firearms — a 9 mm handgun and a .22 revolver — in the vehicle, along with ammunition and a bag that contained trace amounts of marijuana.
Kenner, who said he was homeless, is being held on a $150,000 bond and a public defender has been appointed to represent him.